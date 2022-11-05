Opening doors with Luis Lauredo

Luis Lauredo arrived in the States from Cuba at the age of 12. Like many new immigrants, he was eager to embrace his new homeland but didn’t speak the language and was unfamiliar with customs here. Lauredo fondly recalls how an English-speaking neighbor in Miami would invite him over in the morning for donuts and other American breakfast foods. It’s not so much the sugary treats that made an impact on Lauredo as the generosity, and the idea that one person can shape another person’s life by opening doors. The lesson stuck.

Lauredo was a member of the first Key Biscayne Village Council and is about to complete another four-year term. He is stepping down after deciding not to run again. “It’s time for me to move on and someone else to bring their talents to the job. We need new blood.”

While Lauredo plans to stay involved in the community, and he intends to support the new Council, he wants to spend more quality time with his wife, Tina, and daughter, Victoria. He and Tina have a house in the Ocala area, bordering the Ocala National Forest, where they go to recharge. “It’s quiet, and we enjoy taking walks in nature,” he says. “Neighbors there look out for one another. In many ways, the attitude is similar to what attracted me to Key Biscayne in the first place.”

Lauredo received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University, where he was a member of the basketball team, then attended the University of Madrid in Spain and Georgetown University Law Center. After beginning his career working in international relations in the private sector, he went on to have a distinguished career of public service. He has lived in Washington D.C. on several occasions, where he served as Senior Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, has worked at the White House, and later was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States.

But it was Key Biscayne that stole his heart. He spent a month on the island in 1981 to decompress and discovered all the Key has to offer. “It was the beginning of a great love,” he says. He enjoyed the simplicity of that time, with all of the Mackle houses on the Key. He recalls that he used to sit in one of the cabanas at the old Key Biscayne Hotel and read. While the hotel was frequented by all kinds of prominent citizens, no one wore their title or wealth on their sleeve.

Incorporation of the Village in 1991 marked the first time a new municipality was formed in Miami-Dade County in over 50 years. Lauredo chaired the original Village Charter commission, which also included Roberto Cambo, Betty Sime Conroy, Michael Hill and Ed Sawyer.

Originally, the Village’s governing body was known as the “Board of Trustees” and Lauredo regrets the change to “Council” was made. “The word ‘trustee’ is non-political,” he notes. “It indicates that we are being entrusted with the community’s financial resources and wellbeing.”

Lauredo is an avid reader, devouring biographies and thick tomes on history, and his appreciation for language is evident. He describes himself as “a great believer in communication and words” and urges us all to respect what others have to say, even if we disagree with their positions.

If there is anything he would wish for our community today, it’s that we figure out a way to set aside animosity and focus on tolerance and respect. Recently, there has been too much rancor, he says, quoting Shakespeare, “Much Ado About Nothing.” He hopes that we’ll get through this period and return to the dream on which our Village was founded: “Key Biscayne Nice” as he puts it.

“Key Biscayne is the greatest place in the world to live,” he said. “I have been given tremendous opportunities in life because people opened doors for me. We need to remember to keep listening to and opening doors for each other.”

