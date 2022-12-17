Pedro Riveron: Knocked down but still a top contender

Pedro Riveron seems to always have a smile on his face. When his friends ask him why he is so happy, he shrugs and says he doesn’t know.

But he does know that he is grateful to be alive. “I have a lot of people I want to help,” he says. “I guess that’s why God wants me here.”

Whether it was due to divine intervention or skilled medical care at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Pedro considers himself lucky.

After a bad fall from a ladder last January resulted in a head injury, spinal compression and three broken ribs, Pedro faced what many would consider to be a daunting road to recovery.

But Pedro was motivated. Three days after the injury, he got up out of his hospital bed and started walking. “I wanted to get out of there,” explains Pedro. “Because of Covid, no one could visit me in the hospital and I wanted to go home.”

I first met Pedro when he was working as a crossing guard at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Fernwood. He would greet people with a friendly wave, and his positive attitude and enthusiasm caught my attention.

While he continues to recover from the accident, he is helping kids and adults by working as a physical trainer, washing cars and doing other jobs on the island. “I’m not the same guy I used to be, but thanks to God I can still do some things,” he says.

Pedro arrived in the United States from Cuba in 1968, when he was three. His family first landed in Georgia but found the colder weather not to their liking, so they moved to the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami.

As Pedro describes it, he was a skinny kid who used to get beat up a lot. After seeing the first “Rocky” movie, and with his father’s support, at the age of 11 he decided to try boxing. A kindly neighbor helped Pedro locate a gym and even paid the $15 yearly training fee. It took Pedro 90 minutes to walk from his house to the gym, but he started making the trek every day. Eventually he got a bicycle to cut down on travel time.

At first, the coaches at the gym were not impressed. “They told me to go home, that I was too skinny, that boxing wasn’t for me.” But Pedro’s commitment never wavered, and eventually one of the coaches, Allen Brown, took notice of the skinny boy’s dedication. “I was the first one to arrive at the gym every day and the last one to leave,” recalls Pedro.

Pedro’s persistence paid off, and as his skills improved, he started to win amateur matches. He traveled to Jamaica and Barbados and other places to fight. In 1985, he won a Florida Golden Gloves title.

Perhaps it’s Pedro’s training as a boxer that has allowed him to come back from the debilitating accident. Winning a boxing match requires strength, endurance, agility and determination — skills that have served Pedro well on his road to recovery. But as Pedro sees it, the real motivation is his wife and grandkids. He wants to continue to grow stronger so that he can spend quality time with them.

“I want to thank the people of Key Biscayne who offered encouragement and well wishes when I was down. Those warm messages have helped my recovery.”

As for his future plans, Pedro would ultimately like to open his own gym, a place where he can work with kids from underprivileged backgrounds at low or no cost. “So many beautiful people in Miami and on Key Biscayne have helped me,” he says. “I want to do for other kids what others have done for me.”

Pedro, if there is a championship for “warmest smile,” then you certainly are a contender. We are all rooting for you.

To read the last Lighter Side column, click here.