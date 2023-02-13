People can now, more easily live longer, so be sure your estate is well planned

“I’m not too old. I might do it slower, and I might do less of it. But, I’m not too old to dance or walk or do anything I like to do… Well, I wouldn’t swim anymore.”

“Why not?” her daughter asks. “Is it because you haven’t done it in a long time?”

“Because I don’t like the way I look in a bathing suit,” was the reply.

The above dialog was between Fran Smith, one of the contributors to National Geographic’s January article titled "Living Longer and Better,” and her 98-year-old mother. This is a woman who will have no problems becoming a centenarian.

The article chronicles biomedical researchers who have for 30 years studied the cellular and molecular processes that damage cells. The mission is to determine how to repair damaged cells and cellular structures in humans, allowing us to live longer. Here is the big conclusion: Good diet, regular exercise, healthy weight, not smoking, and not drinking too much is the “secret.”

If you consistently do these five things, women may live an extra 14 years and men an extra 12 years. Haven’t we been saying this for years?

Here is what is not discussed: How much money is necessary to live an extra 12 or 14 years? Social security has barely kept up with inflation for the past two years. My father planned his retirement savings to last until he was 80, he lived to 94! Luckily, he had a brilliant elder care attorney as a daughter, and we were able to find resources for him and Mom.

Much to his dismay, he didn’t die before he’d spent all his money, but he came close.

Have you planned or updated your estate? I cannot tell you how many of my clients in their 70s realize that their Will was drafted when their kids were young. In one family’s case, not all the children are still alive, but they did not update their estate planning. If you’re 75 and drafted your Will 15 years ago, are your wishes the same? Would a Trust be the better instrument to carry out your plans? Who is your Durable Power of Attorney and Health Care Power of Attorney? Are they still alive? Is it who you still want?

Just a quick reminder that a Will must go through probate and is a public document. A Trust is a private document and families might argue, but the document stays private. We’re watching this play out in the news with the sudden death of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie. The fight is centered around the rightful Trustee of Lisa Marie’s Trust, daughter or Mom.

The prevailing thought is that you don't need an estate plan if you’re not upper middle class. Nothing can be further from the truth. I handled my parents’ very small estate, and their Will made it much easier to disburse the funds and jewelry. There was no argument between the siblings because it was all written down.

Let’s live, let’s embrace our extra years, but first, let’s plan for the upcoming party.

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com

