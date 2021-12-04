As I write this, I’m on hold with the Alliance for Aging -- a private, not-profit agency that assists seniors in qualifying for Medicaid and other benefits. This is my third attempt at reaching them by phone. I’ve also tried to fax them, and I used their website to explain my client’s dilemma.

Throughout the hold, I hear messages stating that the quickest way to get results is to “go to their website and blah, blah, blah…” I ask myself: If I’m an Elder trying to qualify for Medicaid, what are the chances that I will: 1) have a computer, 2) know how to reach their website, and 3) if, by some miracle, I get to the website, will I know how to navigate it?

Once I talked to a human, she was helpful, but all she did was look up my client’s files and inform me that I’d receive another call to schedule the assessment. This scenario reminds me of the early days of trying to schedule the COVID vaccine, where you just kept calling until you got through! That, however, was in the early days of the vaccine; this is an everyday occurrence.

Again, I ask – why do we treat our Elders this way? Elders calling about Medicaid do not have the means to hire attorneys to do this for them. These people live at a subsistence level and, if they need Medicaid, are ill. This treatment of Elders is systemic.

I was at a luncheon recently for Nikki Fried, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture. In her speech, she discussed her accomplishments and goals, several of which pertained to food insecurity in children. She discussed how, when the schools closed, her office still made sure there was breakfast and lunch for the underserved kids, and she was going to implement programs to eradicate food deserts -- all worthy endeavors.

During the Q&A session, I asked Ms. Fried why she didn’t mention the food insecurity in Elders. I also reminded her that it was the Elders who voted her into office, after which the room broke out in applause. To her credit, Ms. Fried owned her omission, thanked me for noting it, then said a few things about Elders and moved on with her speech.

The Elders left out of this equation are those living on the brink. They’ve raised their families and, in many cases, their grandchildren. Now, they’re forgotten.

The oxymoron is that it is the over 60 crowd who make up the majority of voters in our state and country, but once in office the candidate relegates this same crowd to back burner status. We have a Children’s Trust; why don’t we have an Elder’s Trust? Why don’t we have a Mobile Medical Bus that travels into underserved communities? There might be other countries who treat their Elders as shabbily as we do, but one doesn’t come to mind.