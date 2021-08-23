Proper ointments and creams will help prevent scarring from a burn

Hi Dr. Kelly: I just burnt my cheek with a curling iron. How do I treat this injury so I don’t get a scar?

Dr. Kelly. Ouch! I am so sorry that happened. This type of injury definitely needs optimal treatment to minimize scarring and prevent a permanent area of disfigurement. The picture below shows that you have a second degree burn with both redness and a central area of blistering.

The first treatment I would have you use is an antibiotic ointment twice per day. While you could use an OTC product like Neosporin, I usually recommend prescription strength Bactroban (Mupirocin). This will help prevent an infection. You can wash the area normally with soap and water and then apply a thin layer of antibiotic ointment to any raw surfaces. The wound should heal in 5 to 7 days.

Once it is healed, the area will still be red. At this point, I would recommend using a scar cream such as Biocorneum. Biocorneum is a silicone-based product which occludes the skin and helps the redness go away faster. It also helps to minimize scarring. Biocorneum is only available in physician offices and in my opinion, is more effective than OTC products such as Mederma.

Finally, it is likely that this area will be red for a few months. During this period, it is very important to use sun block and protect the injured skin from the sun. Too much sun exposure can cause pigment changes where the affected area gets hyper-pigmented ( i.e. the injured skin becomes brown). Hyperpigmentation is even more of a risk in patients who have an olive complexion.

This is not the time to spend a day at the beach.

Fortunately, if these types of injuries are cared for properly, they will usually heal without leaving a permanent mark. By compulsively following the steps I have outlined above, I am optimistic you will heal just fine.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.