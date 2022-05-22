I am sometimes sad; upset with the hand I was dealt. I feel as though I can’t catch a break. It seems the whole world is against me and I wonder what I did to deserve any of these challenges. I try not to judge, but sometimes I do. I try not to compare but sometimes I do.

I know I’m always preaching about moving forward, taking on new experiences, not living in fear, but what I fail to discuss is how difficult it is to get knocked down only to get up again. Often, I bounce right up; but not always. Whenever I feel the pity party coming on, I repeat motivational mantras, but there are days that no matter what I try, my eyes well up with tears and I ask the universe, why me?

We all have our own paths. Some of us take the road less traveled with all its uncertainty and others follow it. I often say, I keep in shape because of that “high road” I’m often advised to take and there is no elevator. A long flight of stairs awaits, and sometimes it’s interminable. But I climb them. Atlas had to carry the world on his shoulders or be crushed. Who am I to complain? I’ll tell you who I am -- a mere mortal, not a Greek god! I simply want to achieve world peace in my very small world, and I sometimes fail and feel unbalanced..

“No good deed goes unpunished” is a familiar saying because it’s true. It’s always the seemingly “small” favors that take up much more time. I find myself climbing those “interminable stairs,” which stops me from shouting “I’m the good guy here; I was trying to help.”

Just recently, I offered a ride to a lovely Elder, and when I went a different way than “her way” she began shouting at me. Was I quiet, yes. Did I want to remind her I had offered her the favor, yes. But instead I climbed the stairs.

I am moving forward. I am living the best life and I’m grateful. However, there are days, sometimes consecutively, when I feel as though I cannot catch a break. There is no doubt that if you stay in a comfort zone, this won’t happen (as often). What I, and all of us who wish to move forward must remember is that whatever comes our way, there is a solution. It might not be immediately visible, and that’s when the tears sometimes form. Once the pity party is over, I dry my tears with one of my favorite mantras, “The best way out is always through.” (Robert Frost)