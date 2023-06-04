Remembering Hurricane Andrew’s devastation and a chef’s generosity

In 1992, as Hurricane Andrew churned toward South Florida’s coast – with Key Biscayne essentially in the bullseye – then Gov. Lawton Chiles ordered 1.2 million people to evacuate inland. At the time, I was living in a one-story house on Glenridge. I was one of the reckless few who decided to take my chances and stay on the island.

At the last minute, Andrew veered south, sparing the Key and downtown Miami from the worst of its wrath. While hundreds of trees were toppled, many buildings damaged, and much of the island inundated with salt water from the Atlantic, things here could have been much worse.

Andrew reached Florida just before 5 a.m. on Monday, August 24. The storm had intensified rapidly, with sustained wind speeds of up to 165 miles per hour, making it Category 5 when it hit.

The Sunday before the storm was beautiful. I had taken a bike ride across the causeway with friends that morning, not thinking too much of the impending weather. But by late afternoon there was a level of frenzied activity on the Key. Cars lined up at gas stations, neighbors put up hurricane shutters, and Metro-Dade police patrolled residential streets urging everyone to leave.

By evening, an eerie quietness had settled over the Key. I looked out my front door and saw no kids on the street, no cars in the driveways. That’s when I started to get a little worried. I put a roll of film in my camera, filled up two water jugs, closed the Bahama shutters at my house, and hoped for the best.

About 4 a.m. the sound of the wind woke me, like a lion roaring outside the window. At that point, the power was still on, so I flipped on the television – the reports were not encouraging. And then later, in the dark, sitting by candlelight, I heard the tiles peeling off my roof.

As the sun came up, I stood by the front window looking out and saw the water rising up the driveway. I felt my feet getting wet and saw water spurting up between the floor tiles, a result of the hydrostatic pressure that had built up beneath the island.

I put on a pair of goggles and my bike helmet and ventured out the back door, the leeward side. As I rounded the corner of the house, I found myself leaning into the wind, straining to remain upright.

Later that morning, after the rain had stopped and the wind had died down, I got out and about to snap a few photos. The images are still vivid in my mind.

Another resident who remained on the Key during Andrew was local restaurateur Chandra Silva. He, Chuck Duncan and a few others amused themselves the evening before the storm by shooting off fireworks over Crandon Boulevard. “No one was around,” recalls Chandra, “and we were having fun.”

The next day, Chandra went to check on his restaurant, Seafood Depot, located where La Scala is now. Though the power was off, the Depot had running water and gas, so Chandra decided to start cooking. A dozen or so hungry people showed up that first day. Chandra served them all, no charge. Over the next few days, he continued cooking. “Everyone who came by, I gave them food. We set up chairs in the parking lot. I gave whatever I had.”

In retrospect, those of us who stayed on the Key were lucky. If the storm had hit the island directly, we could have lost our lives. Strong hurricanes are nothing to mess with.

Chandra’s message is clear. “Be prepared! Evacuate if it’s a big storm. But if you do stay, you are always welcome at La Scala and I’ll make sure you eat. We’ll have pasta with marinara sauce and wine until we finish it.”

For last week's Lighter Side column, click here.