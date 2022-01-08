Restoring the Triangle of Youth in your face

Dear Dr. Kelly:

I have heard you speak about the Triangle of Youth, but what exactly does that mean?

The Triangle of Youth is a geometric representation of the youthful face. What this means is that one can visualize the young face as a triangle with its base along the temples and cheekbones. Meanwhile, the triangle’s apex is at the chin. Thus, the widest part of the face is at the level of the eyes and then the face narrows as it tapers down to the chin. The cheeks are full and the jawline is well defined. The skin is tight and elastic.

Meanwhile, the aged face is best seen as an Inverted Triangle, where the widest part of the face is at or below the jawline. The cheekbones have narrowed and the cheeks are empty. The face has developed jowls from the descent of fat. The skin has lost elasticity.

When I analyze a face, my first assessment is to look at the overall shape of the face. Is the triangle of youth present, or has that triangle become inverted? What can I do to restore the patient’s face to that younger shape?

Often, fillers such as Voluma or Juvederm (which consist of different types of Hyaluronic Acid) can be used to help restoration. These fillers can add fullness back to the cheeks and cheekbone area. Adding fullness at that level can flip the inverted triangle of aging. Once again, the cheeks and temples become the widest part of the face. In addition, adding filler at the chin, or just to the sides of the chin accentuates the apex of the youthful triangle and also helps to camouflage the jowls.

The facial triangle is a great concept to help patients understand the youthful face and how it changes over time. In my practice, fillers are an important tool that can be used to help restore the Triangle of Youth.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.