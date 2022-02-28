On Friday I walked a half marathon, 13.1 miles! I didn’t mean to, but through a series of circumstances (one of which included my husband losing his phone) I finished my day walking from a hotel on the Miami River, onto Rickenbacker Causeway and over the William M. Powell Bridge.

My early morning walk/run in Crandon Park was 6.6 miles, and the conference added another 1.5 miles. At the end of the day, I contacted Uber/Lyft for a ride, but the cost was over $50! I thought, “It’s a nice afternoon, I’ll walk Brickell and have my husband come pick me up.” I started calling, but no answer. Finally, as I turned onto the Causeway, I called a friend and he located Tom, phoneless and napping. We then made plans to have the friend come pick me up.

For one tiny second I was annoyed, then I looked around, felt the cool sea breeze kiss my face as the setting sun warmed my back, and I realized how lucky I was. There are beaches I didn’t know existed all filled with people fishing, swimming, meditating or watching the sun set. The sounds emanating as I walked were all joyful. There were also runners and walkers out for their daily workout. It all made me smile.

As I began my journey over the William M. Powell Bridge I wondered who this person was and what they had done to merit a bridge named in their honor. I knew that the Rickenbacker Causeway was named for Eddie Rickenbacker, a World War I US Fighter Ace and a Medal of Honor recipient. After the war he raced cars and ended his multifaceted career as the long-time head of Eastern Air Lines.

Mr. Powell was also a veteran. He served in the US Army Air Corps as a B-24 pilot in World War II. While returning from a mission in Germany, his plane was hit by shrapnel, forcing him and his crew to bail out over Germany. He was captured and spent the rest of the war as a prisoner in a German POW camp. Upon his liberation, he returned to the US, finished college, married and had a long and successful career with the Miami-Dade County Public Works Department. He retired as its director.

The contrast of these two veterans couldn’t be more pronounced. Although both were pilots, Mr. Rickenbacker had a more dashing, hero-like persona, whereas Mr. Powell, also a leader, succeeded in a more reserved manner. What they had in common was love for God and country, love for life, and a calling to add value to their surroundings.

I think our causeway and bridge are aptly named. Thank you, Mr. Rickenbacker and Mr. Powell for your service!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com