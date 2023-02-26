Ron Drucker’s 50 years of bicycling on Key Biscayne

People move to Key Biscayne for many reasons. Some are attracted by the sandy beaches. Others like Biscayne Bay’s boater-friendly waters. Still others want to live in a community with a small-town feel but in close proximity to an international airport.

For retired railroad executive and Brooklyn native Ron Drucker, it was the prospect of being able to bicycle year-round that lured him to the Key. After spending most of his life in the mid-Atlantic region, he had grown weary of the gray winters there.

Ron got his first bike when he was six years old. It was a red Schwinn with lights and a battery-powered horn. “My father taught me to ride in front of our home on Maple Avenue in Brooklyn. He would run along behind me holding onto the seat for stability. Then one day I realized he had let go and I was balancing on my own. What a thrilling feeling of freedom!”

Ron started to ride seriously in the 1960s, when he lived in Baltimore. He and a neighbor, Jack Tuthill, would meet at 6 a.m. to fit in a 10-mile ride before work. Initially they were brave and rode no matter the weather.

“We were young and fearless,” he recalls with a laugh. Over time, their rule changed to “as long as the temperature was above freezing,” and then eventually to “above 50 degrees.” Ron and Jack tried many strategies to keep warm — even purchasing battery-powered socks for their feet. But Ron admits the socks were less than successful.

Jack and Anne Tuthill had a winter place on the Key, on Sunrise Drive. Ron explains, “They invited me down over the holidays in 1970. Naturally, I brought my bicycle along. I was amazed by the mild winter weather on the Key. And the island reminded me of my boyhood home near the ocean on Coney Island.”

Ron returned to the Key many winters to cycle with Jack and another friend, Dr. John Handwerker.

Over time, Ron and Jack went through a series of upgrades, eventually purchasing identical chrome-plated Schwinn Paramount bicycles. “I think at the time they cost about $600, which was an outrageous price for a bicycle, but they were very snazzy,” he admits.

Ron points out that cycling in the 1970s was markedly different from what it is today. There were no pelotons. In fact, very few people were cycling on the road. While riding across Rickenbacker Causeway to the toll booth and back you might not see another cyclist. If you did see someone on a bike you would give a hearty wave.

For many years, the causeway had no bike lanes. There were two lanes on each side for cars – that was all. The drawbridge had no shoulder, just a 6-inch space and then a curb. And riding along Crandon Boulevard was also a challenge.

Thanks to the efforts of Cliff Brody and others, the County eventually installed five-foot-wide bicycle paths along both sides of Crandon, from the Bear Cut Bridge to the entrance of Key Biscayne.

After retiring in 1992, Ron and his wife Lisa purchased a home on the Key. “It’s a different world when you take the causeway across Biscayne Bay. It’s almost like the pains and cares of daily life just get washed away.”

Ron has a deep respect for history and an affinity for bridges. Once a year, he walks across the Brooklyn Bridge. “Just to prove I can still do it physically,” he says, “and it brings back so many memories.”

He offers this advice: “There are lots of things you can do to make life more enjoyable. Bicycling is one of them. It offers a sense of freedom, being able to enjoy the beautiful scenery that we are blessed to live in and ride through. But always remember you have to be careful, you have to follow the rules. Safety above all.”

