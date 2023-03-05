Sam Owen reflects on his path to the priesthood

Growing up on Key Biscayne in the 1970s, Sam Owen never dreamed he would become an Episcopal priest.

After moving here from North Carolina, the Owen family joined St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea Church. Sam and his younger brother, Ben, served as acolytes. “I hated it,” laughs Sam now. “I thought it was so boring!”

Sam attended Ransom Everglades School and went on to college at Tulane. As he describes it, “I was an English Major, but really I was just in New Orleans to have a good time.” After graduating in 1982, feeling directionless, he returned home. He credits his mom, Vaughn Owen, for helping him turn his life around after, as he puts it, “squandering” his time in college.

He got a job selling copy machines, first in Liberty City and eventually throughout the Keys. “I was good at sales,” he says. “In fact I crushed it.” Sam was his company’s top-performing sales person in the Jupiter to Key West region. He bought a house on Hampton Lane and seemed to be living the good life. “But my heart wasn’t in it. I was just trading my time for money.”

He rejoined St. Christopher’s parish. Over a weekly lunch at the Beach House, Father John Brackett suggested that Sam, then 25, might be called to the priesthood one day. Sam’s response was “No way!” But the conversation stuck with him.

After moving off the Key in 1993, Sam lived in Arkansas and Colorado and had a successful career in sales in the healthcare field. During that time he honed his communication skills. “Sales is all about understanding people’s needs. I learned to really listen to people and figure out what they needed.”

But he still felt a longing for a deeper purpose.

While driving one day in the late 1990s, he heard a voice in his head: “Quit your job before the end of the Millenium and do something to help the poor.” He couldn’t shake it off — the voice was too strong. So he paid off his mortgage and started a non-profit, “Technology for All,” that provided computers to inner city kids. The non-profit is still going strong today.

Then, in 2006, his mom died suddenly. Sam, by then twice divorced, felt very much alone. “I wanted to change my life and live it in a way that would honor my mom,” he reflects.

On an Easter weekend camping trip, he heard the voice again: “Take care of my people.” It was then that Sam knew he was being called to the priesthood.

After an intense vetting process over three years, Sam entered Yale Divinity School. He and his wife, Jenny, started off as “study buddies” before their romance blossomed. They are now parents to two young boys, Martin, age 9, and Andrew, 7.

After ordination, Jenny was called to a parish in Greenwich, CT, while Sam’s call took him to a Haitian congregation in the Bronx, where services were held in French and Haitian Creole. His Creole improved over time, and the congregation, which originally had misgivings, has embraced him and his family.

Sam is now in his 11th year with the Haitian Epsicopal Church of the Good Samaritan. After holding services in rented space for nearly 50 years, the congregation just received the deed for their own church building. He describes it as “a Goldilocks space for us –- not too big, not too small, just right.” The Bishop attended a rousing service to celebrate their new home.

Sam and his family enjoy visiting the Key, staying at the Silver Sands when they do. He has fond memories of playing tennis with Patricio Apey and Bill Hardie at the Sonesta and the Royal Biscayne Racquet Club.

Now in his early 60s, Sam’s guiding principle is to be of service, to help people. “I have come to a place in my life where I am happy for the right reasons.”

