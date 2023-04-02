Sky Mart’s Ana Maria Robbin defines her own version of success

Ana Maria Robbin has spent most of her life on Key Biscayne. After her family arrived from Colombia in 1972, she and her brother, Juan, quickly took to the island’s relaxed lifestyle. They rode their bikes to the Key Biscayne Elementary School, played in the neighborhood treehouse on Mariner Drive, and enjoyed the freedom that comes with growing up in a small town.

Ana developed a group of friends at the elementary school and, to this day, remains close with Elena Suarez and Ana Rodriguez. The Key is the type of place that fosters life-long friendships.

Perhaps it’s this nurturing community that has contributed to the success of Sky Mart, the family-owned aviation supply company that Ana runs with her brother. “We may not be the biggest distributor,” she says, “but we are known for our customer service.”

Ana explains that Sky Mart goes above and beyond to get their product to customers. “We answer our Aircraft on the Ground phone line 24/7. Just last week we got an urgent phone call at 2 in the morning. We got someone to the warehouse and were able to fill the customer’s order right away.”

Another time, FedEx needed turbine oil on Christmas Day. “They sent a guy from Memphis. We loaded as much oil as we could into the truck and he drove directly back as fast as he safely could.”

Ana’s parents, Lucy and Gregory, started Sky Mart in 1985, selling airplane parts to a small group of acquaintances in Colombia. Through a connection Lucy made on the golf course, the company expanded and became a Mobil distributor for aviation fluids. For many years their main customer base was in Latin America, but over the last decade they have been doing more business in the U.S. market. “We realized our backyard is pretty big,” Ana explains.

When she was a student of International Business at the University of Miami, Ana thought she wanted to work for a Fortune 500 company. After graduation, she worked in private banking and then for a business-development firm for a few years. Later she accepted a marketing position with a large software company that involved travel throughout Latin America. “I had great experiences, but what I thought would be my dream job turned out not to be. The corporate structure was so rigid, and the travel demands were extensive.”

So she left that job and turned instead to the family business, where she joined a small but growing cadre of women in the aviation distribution sector. “My mom used to go to conferences and be the only woman in the room.”

She recalls taking a business trip to the Middle East with her brother in 2004. “We were meeting with clients. I would ask the questions, and the buyer would direct the answers to my brother. I just sat there tapping my fingers.”

“But the culture is changing and things are getting better,” she points out. “There are more women in the aviation distribution field today, but the ratio of men to women is still about four to one.”

She has some familiar advice for women who are going into business. “Follow your passion. You have to enjoy what you do. Don’t get a job just for the salary.”

She dives deeper to offer insights on how to find that passion. “Cultivate self-awareness. Get to know yourself, both what motivates you and what gets you upset. Doing so will help you realize what your dreams and goals are, and how you can achieve them. We are all unique and have our own perspectives that can change as time goes by. Don’t be afraid to define your own version of success.”

Ana appreciates the people who have mentored her throughout her career. And she is clearly enthusiastic about her work at Sky Mart. “What makes my job fun is that it is never the same day twice. Life is about the journey, so don’t forget to have fun along the way!”

