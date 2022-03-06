Dear Dr. Kelly: My lips have really gotten thin as I have aged and I would like to improve them with injectables. But I want a natural result, not an “overdone” look. Is that possible?

Lips age like other facial structures. They lose volume, become thinner, and the upper lip becomes lower. What you are looking for is lip rejuvenation with a natural looking result.

Lip rejuvenation involves refilling the lips to take them back to where they used to be. The goal is not to make them bigger than when you were younger; it is just to get you back to where you used to be.

This is a completely different process from lip augmentation. In lip augmentation, we are adding volume to a younger lip to make it bigger than it naturally is. This can be done with a natural result as well, but our end point is different. In these cases, we are trying to make the lip bigger.

The filler choice is different for lip rejuvenation versus lip augmentation. For lip rejuvenation, I usually recommend Restylane Kysse. It is firmer and adds structure to a deflated lip. On the other hand, lip augmentation patients need a less structured, softer product, like Allergan’s Volbella.

The key to success in both rejuvenation and augmentation lip procedures is to always remember that less is more. In my mind, the result should be subtle and not call attention to the patient’s lips. This can be accomplished by going slowly. Often, I will just inject ½ a syringe at the first visit. I don’t want to overdo it. The patient will usually feel that their lips are too big the next morning. But as things settle down over the next two weeks, the patient will usually want their lips to be a little bigger. Thus, I usually wait two weeks for that second visit where we can inject more of the remaining product. I find this method produces natural results and allows the patient to control their final result in a more stepwise fashion.

Lip rejuvenation is a technically demanding procedure and has to be done perfectly to get natural results. It is not about creating a tube filled with product, as some practitioners falsely believe. The skilled injector needs to understand and respect the aesthetic subunits of the lip to create a beautiful, natural looking result. By going slowly and not overdoing, it is possible to rejuvenate your lips and not look overdone.