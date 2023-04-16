Solving the issue of later-in-life enlarged breasts after having undergone reduction surgery

Dr. Polo, I had a breast reduction 30 years ago when I was in my early 20s. I had always been happy with my smaller size, but over the past few years my breasts have gotten much larger again. I have not gained much weight during this time, so I don’t understand why this has happened. Is there anything that you can do to help me?

As an aesthetic breast surgeon, I hear this story fairly regularly. Many women, during the perimenopausal period, experience significant enlargement of their breasts. Having previously undergone breast reduction surgery does not necessarily reduce one’s risk of this occurring. In fact, it may be an indication of a higher risk for peri-menopausal breast enlargement.

Beneath the skin and nipple areola complex, the breast is composed of a combination of fatty and connective tissue, and dense glandular tissue. During the years of initial breast development, the breasts enlarge as a result of growth of those two tissue types. With normal weight gain during pubertal development the fatty tissue of the breast enlarges. However, growth of the glandular tissue of the breast during pubertal growth is more directly related to hormonal changes; specifically, to increased levels of estrogen. As a result, women in their late teens or early 20s may develop excessive breast enlargement, and present for breast reduction surgery, either due primarily to obesity, or due to hormonal stimulation of a disproportionately large proportion of glandular breast tissue.

Large breasts with fatty overgrowth of breast tissue will reduce in size with weight loss. Breasts with overgrowth (hypertrophy) of glandular tissue will not reduce significantly in volume with weight loss, and will remain enlarged as long as the hormonal stimulus remains. With breast reduction surgery, both the excessive fatty tissue and the glandular tissue are reduced significantly in volume. However, the remaining breast tissue retains the same ratio of fatty to glandular tissue inherent to the particular patient.

For women who undergo breast reduction surgery, the possibility remains of the breasts enlarging again later in life. This is seen particularly during and after menopause. Ultimately, following menopause, hormone levels are permanently reduced. In many women, this may result in modest overall weight gain. Typically, it is not significant enough to result in recurrent breast enlargement.

During the perimenopausal period, however, estrogen levels fluctuate greatly, and high peak levels may stimulate substantial enlargement of the glandular breast tissue. For those previous breast reduction patients, who began with and retained a large proportion of glandular tissue, the breasts often enlarged again, sometimes dramatically enough to require a second breast reduction surgery.

When I see young patients for breast reduction who have disproportionate hypertrophy of glandular breast tissue, I inform them of their risk for recurrent breast enlargement later in life, and discuss the risks and benefits of being more aggressive with their initial breast reduction. By removing a larger amount of glandular breast tissue at the time of their primary reduction, they should have less risk of symptomatic breast enlargement later in life. One consequence of the surgery could be an inability to adequately lactate and breast feed after their reduction.

If you are experiencing discomfort or are self-conscious about recurrent breast enlargement following a previous breast reduction, consult with a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery. There may still be surgical solutions for you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

