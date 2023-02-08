On January 25, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered her annual State of the County address, summarizing accomplishments from her first two years in office.

Cava also outlined a vision for equitable economic growth, addressing public safety progress, and sharing how the County will invest in the infrastructure and people power needed to ensure a prosperous future.

Held at Tropical Park in South Miami, Levine Cava outlined the key initiatives she has embraced as mayor. She was elected Miami-Dade County’s first-ever woman mayor in November 2020, entering the office after nearly 40 years as a relentless advocate for South Florida families in public service positions and elected leadership.

As the County’s mayor, she oversees our metropolitan government with nearly 30,000 employees serving close to 3 million residents, managing an annual budget of approximately $10 billion.

Click here to watch the live annual address. Levine Cava cites the specific challenges facing the county and notes the critical projects for 2023 and beyond.

Housing affordability

Miami-Dade residents must be able to afford to live here. The Mayor’s government is making historic investments to tackle the affordability crisis head on.

Strengthening public safety

While other major regions saw an increase in gun violence last year, Miami-Dade doubled down on programs that are successfully curtailing violence. Dade now has one of the lowest rates of gun violence of any major metro area in the country.

Unleashing innovation

Innovation can happen anywhere. And by announcing the Miami-Dade Innovation Authority, the mayor is working to make sure it happens in the County.

Building the economy

Being future-ready means building an economy that works for all: a thriving, inclusive economy that meets today’s challenges, and an innovation-driven, fast-paced economy that is ready for the future.

Public transportation

A world-class County needs world-class public transit for residents and visitors alike. Levine Cava is making good on promises, and building the rails, buses and roadways of tomorrow.

Preparing for a resilient future

As Miami-Dade weathers the frontline battle against the climate crisis, her resilience team prepares to be on the frontline of solutions.

The office of the Mayor is located at the Stephen P. Clark building in downtown Miami. She can be reached at (305) 375-5071 or via email at mayor@miamidade.gov.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to GoVoteMiami.org