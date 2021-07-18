We think loved ones live forever — except they don’t.

I’m not sure why I never thought Mom and Dad would die. I’m aware that’s the endgame, but like most of us, I simply ignored the inevitability.

I remember being 7 or 8 sitting on Mom’s lap. I hug her, tell her I love her and that I want her to live forever. She hugged me back and told me that no one lives forever, including her. I didn’t believe her.

Fast forward 50-plus years, Mom is lying in her bed, she’s in hospice and can no longer talk. Her eyes dart everywhere. I know she’s scared because she has no control of what’s happening.

My 7-year-old self appears and begins the process of doing acts of service that make me a “good girl.” I brush her hair, put lotion on her body, moisturize her face and talk to her. She is going to die — no matter what I do. I remind her that I love her, then leave the room and let Dad talk to her for a little bit.

We call the priest. He arrives, and last rites are administered. Dad and I leave soon after. She dies at 1:10 a.m. the next day. The past three years of watching Mom go through dementia are over; now I only have Dad to worry about.

The amount of legal work, CPA work and residential home issues facing Dad at age 90 as his wife's mental health declined was staggering. My father, like many husbands and dads, hid the severity of Mom's dementia for several years. Finally, the kids realized he was being hit, scratched, screamed at by a person who looked like his bride but no longer was. We stepped in.

They moved, and after a year of trial and error with Mom, they finally were situated in two different locations.

This scenario is a constant in the world of elders. When my office phone rings, half the calls center around this type of situation. The good news is most of the people are elders because their parents are in their 90s! The bad news is, sooner or later, cognitive function declines and we simply choose to call it stress or a momentary lapse.

Again, I remind my readers to please, please, please, take care of your estate when you’re a young 65-year-old. This is the time when you’re beginning to embark on the “no kids, no dogs, let me have freedom” portion of your life. Even at 60 or 65, most of us can’t imagine that “it” can happen to us.

Intellectually, I’m very aware that I will die, but emotionally, I have a hard time accepting it. In the meantime, get that estate plan done and LIVE!