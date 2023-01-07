Teenager Logan Frank achieves balance in a complex world

For many, the New Year is a time for making resolutions on how to improve our lives. We set goals to become thinner, tidier, more fit, a better friend, less stressed, a healthier eater, or to finally get to work on that novel we’ve been intending to write for years.

But 14-year-old Logan Frank has a more pragmatic approach. “I don’t really think about life that way. I just take it one day at a time, try to do what I have to do and have some fun along the way.”

Logan, a ninth-grader at MAST Academy, lives at the Ocean Club with his mother Monique Weiss, father Brian Frank, and 11-year-old brother Matteo. He was born in New York City and moved to Key Biscayne with his family in 2014.

Like his father, Logan is a runner. In January, he hopes to join the school track team. His favorite subjects are language arts and history, and he admits that math is not his strong suit. He is an avid reader, identifying science fiction as his favorite genre. He particularly likes stories about humanity in the future and has enjoyed “The Wise Man’s Fear,” “All Systems Red,” and “Ender’s Game.”

Logan plans to attend college one day, though he hasn’t yet set his sights on any place in particular. “At this point I am trying hard with the grades.” He notes that life is busy. “There is so much to balance between school, sports, extra curricular activities, hanging out with friends and just trying to relax.”

He appreciates all the Key has to offer. “Even though we had access to many types of food in New York, here on the Key I have been introduced to Cuban food, which I really like.” He also likes living close to the beach and having swimming pools that are open year-round.

But he offers that some improvements to the Key could be made. “A lot of teenagers don’t have places to hang out. We need more places to go, besides the community center and friends’ houses. The community center’s basketball court and game room are nice but they are not always available, so we end up either just riding our bikes around the Key trying to figure out what to do or else hanging out by the CVS.”

Logan has a suggestion for the Village. “We really could use a skate park. Kids would like that, not just for skating but an open space where teens can gather.”

Logan is insightful. In addition to his ideas about activities for teenagers, he is also concerned about the island’s long-term resiliency. “I heard that the Bear Cut Bridge isn’t doing so well, that it needs to be repaired. It’s our only way to get on and off the island – the Village Council should make the bridge a priority.”

Logan and his peers are growing up in a world that is vastly different from the world their parents knew. He recognizes that social media and the internet can be great sources of information, but they can also present challenges. “The amount of stimuli that we get can be overwhelming – you’re on your phone, TikTok, YouTube, scrolling through everything, maybe even Twitter. There are lots of different opinions that maybe you think are wrong or maybe you think are right or maybe you agree with or you don’t know – stuff you don’t even know what it is but you just see it.”

Logan is glad that he can turn to his parents for advice and guidance on these topics. They talk freely, and his mom stresses that open communication is key for helping teenagers navigate complex situations.

We wish Logan and his peers all the best in the coming year. They have lots of challenges to confront but also so many opportunities to make a positive difference in our world.

