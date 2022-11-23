Thanksgiving Day at the Village fire station

On Thanksgiving, many of us have the day off from work and enjoy spending time with family and friends, counting our blessings. Holiday traditions often include a turkey dinner or other festive meal, extra servings of pie, watching sports on television or perhaps playing board games.

Many frontline health care and emergency services personnel have to go to work on Thanksgiving Day. As Village of Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department Chief Eric Lang puts it, “Our firefighters and police officers keep this place safe and secure while everyone is home with their families. Part of the reason that Key Biscayne is considered a paradise is that people work hard to make it that way.”

For Captain Dan Feeney, who has been with the department since it was founded in 1992, the holiday is a work day. “It’s just part of the career. We sign up for this job and know there is a lot of family stuff we are going to miss.” This year his shift is on duty Thanksgiving Day.”

Feeney looks on the bright side. “At home I have only one assistant cook and here at the station I have seven.”

The firefighters prepare turkey and all the fixings in the fire station kitchen and invite their families to join them for dinner. They set up card tables, and the group – which can total 30 or more – spills out of the dining room and into the apparatus room. “We may even have a pickleball challenge after the meal,” Feeney adds. “It’s a great morale booster and brings us together. Maybe the losers will have to do the dishes.”

Key Biscayne’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year Jeff Liversedge enjoys having families join them at the station. “The fire rescue department is like a second family to us, but it makes the day extra special to have our actual families here.”

This year Chief Lang invited the county firefighters at Crandon Park Station to join them as well. “There are only three on duty at Crandon and we thought it would be more festive here with our group.”

Chief Lang assures island residents that the firefighters are still ready to answer emergency calls on the holiday. “We may get a call or two for smoke in the kitchen. That’s the job and we expect it. I just hope it’s not the kitchen at the firehouse.”

However and wherever you are spending the day, we wish you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving. And let’s all be grateful for those at work keeping us safe.

