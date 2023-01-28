The joy of spending time with my mother, Sara Durham

One of my great joys in retirement has been the freedom to spend more time visiting my mother, Sara, at her home in Raleigh, NC. While I was working, I felt lucky to visit once a year.

Now I try to see her every couple of months. We’ll sit together and watch television or enjoy long talks or look through old photo albums. On a recent visit Mom said to me, “I feel like this is the closest we have ever been.”

She is turning 97 at the end of January.

She grew up on our family farm in south Georgia, surrounded by acres of cotton, soybeans and corn. Life on the farm unfolded slowly, the rural pace aligned with the seasons.

“On summer evenings we would sit on the porch and shell peas,“ she recalls, speaking with a slow Southern drawl that is dear to my ears. “We did a lot of canning in those days. If something turned out well we might win a ribbon at the county fair.”

Recently, she showed me a photo taken at the fair when she was 12, dressed smartly in her 4-H outfit and holding the harness of a cow she had raised. It seems few kids today possess the life skills she acquired at a young age.

“The big meal of the day was ‘dinner’ and it was served at noontime,” she tells me. “The evening meal was called ‘supper.’ It usually consisted of leftovers with a fresh fruit punch.”

Mom studied Sociology at Shorter College in Rome, GA. She was introduced to my father, then a student at Emory University in Atlanta, by his sister. The courtship lasted about a year. When Dad gave Mom his SAE fraternity pin, that sealed the deal. The two were married in the fall of 1947, when she was 21.

After Dad graduated with a PhD in biochemistry, he joined the Public Health Service. His first posting was to a lab in Savannah. Mom liked that, because she and Dad could regularly make the 200-mile trip back to the farm to visit her parents.

When Dad learned he was to be transferred to Wenatchee, WA, she was not pleased. “I told him I wasn’t going to go.” But I guess she relented, because Wenatchee is where I grew up and where my two younger brothers were born. She got a job teaching third grade and recalls that parents used to visit her classroom just to hear her Georgia accent.

They moved to Miami in 1967, where my father directed a lab for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and then on to Raleigh in 1974.

Since my father passed away in 2017, Mom has had to learn new skills. She now pays the bills and balances the checkbook, responsibilities that Dad used to handle. “I had never been to the bank before,” she tells me. “And I wish I had learned to use a computer.”

She attributes her longevity to working and keeping her body and mind active. She also points to eating well and the importance of drinking plenty of water. “I don’t drink coffee any longer and instead sip hot water.”

Another thing that has kept her going is her close relationships with family and friends. Over Christmas, I was amazed by all the cookies, cakes and candies of all sorts that were delivered to her doorstep. Clearly, she has many people who care about her.

When I ask my mother what she sees as the biggest change in this country over her lifetime, she points to integration. “At the bus station in Albany, GA, when I was young, they had separate drinking fountains and restrooms for black people and for white people, and separate schools, too. And then in 2008 Georgia helped elect President Obama,” she proudly points out.

Mom says she would like to live to be 99. “I can’t walk very far but my mind still works pretty well.” Happy birthday, Mom!

