The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect

Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed by Stephen Soderbergh.

Both the film and the “Magic Mike Live” show feature dazzling choreography performed by men who just about — but not quite — bare all. But that’s where the parallels end. Last week, we bicycled over to the venue, unannounced, to check out the scene prior to the grand opening. We were greeted warmly by one of the producers and the head of the public relations team, who invited us to take a look at the set.

Admittedly, based on what we had heard about the movie, both of us were skeptical about the show. But the folks we spoke with emphasized that “Magic Mike Live” is not the strip show depicted in the movie. In contrast, they described “Magic Mike Live” as a fresh new kind of production that doesn’t rely on old tropes. “In fact,” one of them said, “I brought my mother to the show and she really liked it!”

Billed as “a first-class entertainment experience,” the show defies categorization. It includes energetic and steamy dance and acrobatic routines, interactive theater, musical interludes, and important messages about respect and consent. The 360-degree production features an international cast of dancers (including one woman) performing in front of, behind, above, and around the audience.

Perhaps to address our skepticism, we were invited to see the show for ourselves, to form our own opinions. Bill attended the Thursday night grand opening and I went on Saturday.

The audience for the grand opening consisted of roughly equal numbers of men and women whereas the Saturday night house was overwhelmingly female. (The promoters are quick to point out that anyone aged 18 or up is welcome to attend.)

In the movie, the testosterone-pumping Master of Ceremonies was memorably portrayed by Matthew McConaughey. In “Magic Mike Live,” that role is taken over by a woman, which makes all the difference.

On Saturday night, Miami native Nikki Lowe played the MC. She started the show by encouraging us to jettison dated ideas about what women want from men. In fact, she declared, “I want what every woman wants — I want everything!” And, throughout the evening, it was clear that Nikki — and the women in the audience — were in charge.

The set, lighting design and choreography are all spectacular. And, amazingly, the entire venue — which includes several bars, an attached restaurant, and seating for 600 — was constructed in just eight weeks.

Perhaps the hallmark of “Magic Mike Live” is the level of interaction between the cast and the audience. When not twirling in the air or popping and locking on stage, the dancers are out and about in the house. It was a festive, but respectful, atmosphere that felt a lot like we were all having fun at a party together. The camaraderie between the performers was evident — I saw plenty of fist bumps after a particularly difficult routine — but the women in the audience also built and celebrated community.

At one point, I found myself accepting a polite invitation to dance with Josh from Las Vegas. We chatted amiably as we twirled. Really, we could have been dancing at a wedding. When I asked his favorite part about being in the show, he didn’t hesitate: “The interaction.” Josh is clearly good at this.

While some moments were tame, others were, shall we say, “spicier.” Anyone planning to attend should be prepared for provocative scenes and partial nudity. But, as Diane put it, the show was “risqué but not raunchy.”

At the end of the evening, Nikki told us she hoped everyone would leave the show feeling “loved, safe, and respected.” I’m pretty sure most of us did — it was that kind of experience.

The Miami tour runs through April of 2023. For tickets, visit mmltour.com.

