The shifting sands of Key Biscayne

Has this ever happened to you? While traveling – perhaps to a business conference or an out-of-town wedding – someone asks where you are from. You answer “Key Biscayne” and they reply “Wow! I love the Florida Keys.”

You might respond with a somewhat blank look, uncertain whether to point out that Key Biscayne isn’t actually part of the Florida Keys. Or is it? You’re not quite sure. Key Biscayne is connected to the mainland by Rickenbacker Causeway. The Florida Keys stretch southwest along the section of US 1 known as the Overseas Highway.

But what about the underlying geology? Is Key Biscayne part of the Florida Keys or not?

To answer this question, we turned to an expert. Dr. Hal Wanless is a geologist on faculty with the University of Miami.

“Like Miami Beach and Virginia Key, Key Biscayne is a barrier island separated from Florida’s main shoreline by Biscayne Bay,” he explained. “The Florida Keys, in contrast, are a string of limestone islands atop fossilized reefs – not at all the same thing.”

Intrigued, we dug deeper. “Biscayne Bay formed starting about 5,000 years ago in a depression between two limestone ridges,” Dr. Wanless explained. “Key Biscayne is actually positioned by the eastern underwater ridge. We view the Key as an island, but it’s part of a much longer linear land mass.”

Over thousands of years, currents deposited sediments consisting of quartz sand from Georgia and locally-derived shell and coral fragments. Those sediments slowly accumulated, building up the structure of Key Biscayne over time. As illustrated in the schematic below, the island grew from northwest to southeast.

Mangrove forests played an important role in trapping those sediments. A fossilized remnant of black mangrove reef, viewable from the Fossil Reef Overlook at the north end of Crandon Park, has been carbon dated back to 60 A.D., making it Key Biscayne’s oldest natural landmark.

In recent times, dredging of Government Cut has blocked the southward flow of sand to Key Biscayne. That’s one reason we face beach erosion problems.

In contrast to Key Biscayne, the Florida Keys are a 220-mile stretch of islands extending from the southern tip of mainland Florida. They are the remnants of what were once living underwater coral reefs. During the last ice age, sea levels dropped, and the tops of the coral reef ecosystem were exposed, resulting in the 800 or so islands we now think of as the Florida Keys.

So how’s that for an answer? Our island is made of shifting sands, collected over thousands of years from sediments that have been swept in from the sea. Although some might wish to freeze our island in time – keeping it the same – geology, along with society, is a progression. We move ever onward.

