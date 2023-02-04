The Silver Sands Beach Resort continues to elicit cherished memories of island life, the Sandbar Restaurant and Eagle’s Nest Lounge

Sometimes, traces of old Key Biscayne remain long after the buildings are gone. If you happen to be walking along the 300 block of Ocean Drive, between the high-rise Key Colony and Oceana complexes, you can’t help but notice one such remnant.

A seven-foot by four-foot sign, with bright blue lettering against a white background, cheerfully announces “Silver Sands Beach Resort: Sandbar Restaurant & Lounge.” But while the ocean-front motel is still open, the Sandbar Restaurant and Lounge are long gone.

Every now and again, tourists still stop in the lobby to inquire about the restaurant’s hours, only to receive the disappointing news that the Sandbar, along with the Eagle’s Nest lounge, were destroyed by Hurricane Andrew back in 1992.

Miami businessman Edward Claughton Jr. opened the Silvers Sands in the early 1960s. The family-friendly resort includes a 56-room motel and cottages, with a lushly-landscaped courtyard and glistening blue swimming pool. Each room contains a kitchenette, and many feature a patio with seating for four. Guests can walk out of their rooms in the morning to catch a spectacular sunrise over the Atlantic, and then relax in the courtyard with a cup of coffee listening to songbirds greet the day.

“The motel and pool are Key Biscayne history,” says winter resident Walter Iooss. “Surrounded by coconut palms, on the edge of the beach, it’s perfect. I have been swimming there for over 30 years. It’s my favorite place on the island.”

Old-timers have fond memories of the restaurant and lounge, with its plate-glass windows overlooking the ocean. The bartender pushed a button, and a cascade of water would stream down the outside of the windows, ostensibly to wash away the salt spray but just as likely to startle patrons by mimicking torrential rain.

“They used to really get a kick out of turning on the window wash system on a clear night,” recalls Ian McIntyre. “It made it appear as though a heavy downpour had come out of nowhere. That was in the days when people did not roll up their car windows and lock the doors. Same with convertible tops. You’d see people jump up and run out to roll up their windows, only to find a clear beautiful night when they got out the door.”

Many generations of Key Rats learned to swim in the Silver Sands pool. While Dick Cutrera taught their kids with patience and good humor, parents could enjoy a drink served by Judy Roemer at the poolside bar.

“I think we all have the same images of the Silver Sands,” recalls Susan Loveland. “The majestic palm trees, swaying in the dazzling sun. It was always fun to be at the Sandbar Restaurant with the water pouring down the windows, especially while eating their famous Key Lime pie.”

Former resident Mark Spradley always stays at the Silver Sands when he returns to the island. “The magic of the Silver Sands is that it is still there. It was there for us kids learning to swim in the pool. It was there for our parents to enjoy a nice dinner out. And, as we got older, the Sandbar and open-air Eagle’s Nest were there for us to enjoy an evening with friends.”

Some places, like the Sandbar Restaurant and Lounge, can’t be found on today’s maps. If we close our eyes, though, the memories flood back, and we are once again listening to Louie Archambeau singing and playing his guitar while we savor that last delicious bite of Key Lime pie.

To read the last Lighter Side column, click here.