Dr. Kelly: I saw a plastic surgeon on TV talking about the Ogee Curve. What is that?

I am frequently surprised by how sophisticated some of the questions I receive have become! It just shows how focused our society is on facial rejuvenation.

The Ogee Curve was originally used in architecture to describe two connected curves going in the opposite direction. It is also known as a “double S-shaped” curve. Traditionally, Ogee is a term that was applied to arches and moldings that incorporated a double curve and it is a term still used in architecture today.

Fifteen years ago, my friend and colleague, Dr. Bill Little of Washington DC, wrote a plastic surgery paper showing how the youthful face contour contains an Ogee Curve. This S-curve begins with a smooth fullness of the cheeks and then tapers into a hollow below the midface. It is best seen when the face is viewed at a 45-degree angle from the opposite side.

Unfortunately, the face loses volume with aging and the natural Ogee Curve of youth deflates. Dr. Little taught us that a primary goal of facial rejuvenation is to restore the Ogee Curve by adding volume back.

In surgery, we add volume to the face through fat grafting. The fat is harvested from the abdomen via liposuction and then reinjected as a graft to replace the fat that was lost during the aging process.

But one doesn’t need to go to surgery to add volume to the face. In the office, we use fillers such as Allergan’s Voluma or Galderma’s Contour to restore the Ogee Curve. These products both consist of hyaluronic acid, which is the same gel that lubricates your knee joint. To restore cheek fullness, it is injected into the deep fat pockets of the face to replace the fat that has been lost.

So, while its origins are in traditional architecture, The Ogee Curve is now an established concept in aesthetic medicine. It is an important guideline to consider when restoring the youthful architecture of the face.