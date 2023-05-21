There is no age limit for getting involved in something you love doing

Steph Curry, the point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, isn’t the only reason fans converge into Chase Stadium during the professional basketball season, there are also the Hardwood Classics, also known as the Golden State Warriors Senior Dance Team.

This group of 55-to-78 year old dancers, is accustomed to standing ovations from the 19,000-plus aficionados at the game. The dancers are different sizes, shapes and sexes. Their commonality is their age and enthusiasm.

The WNBA team, the Connecticut Suns, has a similar dance team, the Sunsationals. Key Biscayne does not have a professional basketball team, but we have Marilyn Miles and her dancers, who have dance routines for every event on the Key. Their ages are from 55 to 90+.

If that’s not thriving and living life, I don’t know what is!

Finding common purpose makes us leave our comfort zones and try new things. As Boomers age, our “filters” don’t speak to us as loudly. There is no reason to worry about how badly we sing, dance or speak, often it turns out we’re good at most of what we try. The key word is TRY!

I never knew I could write articles that others would read. I wrote a book (it’s in the publishing phase). Of course, I don’t know that others will read it, but I found out how much I love the process and am planning the second book. It’s a selfish act because I do it for me – and why shouldn’t I?

Why shouldn’t you? What is on your bucket list? Is there a class you want to audit? Do you want to try out for a part in a play?

Go to a performance at Actor’s Playhouse, GablesStage, Zoetic Stage, to name a few. There are “older” actors, who, prior to becoming actors, had other professions. Turning 60, 70 or 80 is not an excuse for turning inward. It’s a reason to join a group. Studies are replete with examples of how social connections allow us to live a happier, longer life.

Prior to matriculating into University of Miami’s law school, I thought long and hard about giving Hollywood a try. I could see myself on the “silver screen” or TV. But I took the easy way out and earned a degree with a license. The good news: My law practice gives me opportunities to act. And yes, I’ve used my inner diva to answer that thespian call!

I constantly emphasize to my fellow Boomers that we changed the world in the 1960s; there’s no need to stop now. It’s only 2023!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

