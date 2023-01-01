Times have changed, but not the joy of quality time with grandchildren

“Granddad, we’re going to the pool. We want you to come with us.”

“Mimi, we’re going shopping, please come with us. We’re here to spend time with you”

“It’s exhausting,” said one friend. My (adult) grandchildren want to come down for the sun and beach, and they expect me to want to participate. They also want to stay with me because that’s “what we’ve always done.”

As he explained to me, I have my own life, and yes, I love my kids and grandkids. But I also love my life!

Times have changed…for the better. I remember going to spend time with Mimi & Dad (maternal grandparents) and I had to live their life. They would take me to their (fancy) beach club in Tampa, which was lovely, but I couldn’t run around, look at the boys or find other kids my age.

What is indelible in my memory is the daily Walter Cronkite CBS Evening News Hour at 5 p.m. They had their cocktails and I sat in the room with them. I was sooooo bored, but do you think I was going to excuse myself? To Mimi and Dad I was lucky they allowed me to sit with them… in fact it was a privilegeI Honestly, I didn’t mind, though I would have liked a cocktail. (I was too young.)

I look back on that trip fondly. I was honored when Dad asked me to give him a manicure. He had to teach me how he liked it, but he was patient and appreciative. It’s thanks to Mimi that I can dine with King Charles III. I know every fork, spoon, knife and glass on a table. And to be clear, there are several of each, all with different uses. I know how to set a table, seat a table, and make an appropriate toast. Does anyone care? No, but I relish the memory.

I would not do that to a grandchild today. With social media, it would be impossible to keep their attention. I just had three little ones visit, ages 3-7. First, I had to get used to the chaos, but once I’d acclimated, I loved every minute! The parents were also visiting, absolving me of any responsibility for the kids’ safety. I joined the chaos when I chose, i.e., when I walked out of my bedroom. I’m cognizant that if they love me at this age, and we have fun, that can be a lifetime journey of love and connection.

Yet, like my friends, I prefer to spend quality time with them, then give them the credit card and let them go shopping… unless they’re buying for me!!

(Author’s note: I want to thank all of you who have reached out to me regarding my personal experience and feelings about how the medical community treats my husband, who has dementia. Many of you commented on how fit he looks and were surprised that there was anything wrong. That’s the problem with this disease – you can live forever one minute at a time.)