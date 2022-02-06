Hi Dr. Kelly: What should I NOT do after a Botox treatment?

This is a question I get a lot. There are a lot of misconceptions out there, and I think this has been made worse by unqualified advice given on the internet. Here is my list of Do’s and Don’ts:

Do have a glass of wine if you want the day before, or the evening after the treatment. It is OK. There may be a slightly higher risk of bruising, but in my experience, it isn’t significant. So, if you want a glass of wine, go ahead and have it. Don’t worry about little bumps that you see immediately after the injection. Those usually go away within 20 minutes or so as the injection is absorbed. The same is true of the little red pin pricks from the needle puncture. Do assume any position is ok afterward. For instance, it is ok to lay down after the injection. I have never seen a case where the Botox spread to unwanted areas because the patient relaxed on the couch after the treatment. Don’t rub the area however, especially in the first few hours after treatment. Physically rubbing the area could cause the medicine to spread so look, but don’t rub the areas on the day of the injection. If you need to wash your face, be gentle. By the next morning, you can treat the entire area normally. Don’t do strenuous exercise for the rest of the day after your injection. I think this is unlikely to cause a problem but why take a chance? Either do your workout before the injection, or skip a day. It won’t be the end of the world. Don’t expect to see the results for at least 10 days. Botox takes that long to work. I have patients who call me the day after the injection and say they need a touch up. It doesn’t work that fast. Most doctors wait two weeks before doing any touch -ups. Do treat bruises with Arnica Cream. There are not great studies about this, but many of my patients swear by Arnica to reduce a bruise. Most bruises are gone within a few days, so apply a little make up, use Arnica if needed and it will quickly go away.

Most of these recommendations about Botox may just seem like common sense. But in my experience, there is still a lot of misinformation and confusion about what to do after treatment. If you just follow the simple steps above after getting Botox, you will be fine.