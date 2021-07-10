Cliff Brody, Betty Sime Conroy, Gary Gross and Gene Stearns are Key Biscayne Elders, and several are still very involved. Thank you for your service.

I’m going to tell a Betty story. She was a guest on my Facebook Live show filmed at the Miami Community News (MCN) studios. Betty walked in and the publisher of MCN, Michael Miller, was in awe of the woman he called the “Mother of Incorporation.” In his mind, she was a star! He showed her the entire facility and stayed for our interview! It also made me look like I “knew people.” Almost 30 years later, Michael remembered her! (MCN was very involved in the incorporation of Pinecrest, Doral, and other towns MCN serves.)

No matter how long you live, there will be hills and mountains to climb. The question is, do you want to? Not everyone does and they’re perfectly content. A woman I’ve known for over 30 years came from Cuba with nothing but a husband. Once here, they had a child and before her first baby turned one, he was the victim of a hit and run. She became a hotel maid. Once she saved up enough money, she went to esthetician school and became a manicurist.

She met her second husband soon after and had two more children. All three of her children went to college as have her grandchildren. She is happy. She saves her money and goes on cruises once a year. She went to New York City for New Year’s Eve and visited her son and his family. She owns her own home and her happiness. She loves reading her books, watching her telenovelas and planning (only) one cruise a year – usually with a daughter.

Anyone reading this survived the 2020 pandemic. Phew! Yet, think about it -- 12 years ago we were all ringing our hands at the end of 2008 as the Great Recession a/k/a the Financial Crisis had decimated the financial and real estate market. It took two years for us to truly begin a recovery. Many lost homes, savings and suicides were at an all-time high. Yet we recovered.

In 2020 our health was attacked! It turns out being a US resident does not keep you from sharing a virus with the rest of the world. Anyone could contract this disease and die. There was no cure. We’d never heard of it before and, in true ‘americana’ way, we each approached it differently.

Unlike 2008, early 2021 ended on a high note because, against all odds, we have a vaccine! People are being vaccinated! All this in only 10 months!! Hallelujah!

It’s good to be an Elder!