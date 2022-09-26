Once an Elder family member becomes ill, we seem to go into a reactive mode instead of becoming proactive.

We call 911, watch as the responders treat and load him or her into the ambulance, then follow the truck to the emergency room. The ER is often like an anthill, everyone is running in a seemingly purposeful direction and we’re standing and watching. IVs are inserted, questions asked, and we respond without thinking.

STOP! Get over yourself. This is when you must be on high alert. No medical professional can tell you what to do or how to do it. You or your loved one must give consent! When you arrive, the ER medical professionals have one goal: to get you out of the ER. You and your loved one want the say, so the first question you ask is, “How do we get out of here?”

It is essential to advocate, which means asking probing questions, asking what each test is for (the unspoken answer is because Medicare pays, not because it’s necessary), and ask for clarification if you don’t understand what someone is saying.

When I lived in Baltimore, I was a medical snob. My doctors were from Johns Hopkins Medical School. They could do no wrong, and their advice was always the best. I was wrong! The hospital’s reputation does not affect how your Elder will be treated. I watched one lovely 82-year-old client go to three hospitals in a period of three weeks; each one was “better” than the last. The only difference was the size of the room, not the medical care.

Ninety percent of the time, Elders are treated second-class citizens in hospitals, which is why an advocate is essential. If you’re too grief-stricken and are shocked to act as one, find someone who can.

My Mother had elective knee replacement surgery that became infected in the hospital. It required a second surgery, but not before a six-week course of IV antibiotics. Needless to say, I was an uber control freak, interviewing the new surgeon and insisting on a sterile tent for the operation. What I couldn’t believe was how the medical professionals fought me on placing her in rehabilitation (which Medicare pays for). I pointed out that the past six weeks had been hell and she would recover better in her own surroundings. I also reminded the surgeon that the two surgeries had impaired her cognitive function, and rehab would only add to that. He finally agreed to in-home care (also paid by Medicare) and prescribed the physical and occupational therapy Mother needed.

Remember, the patient has control, not the doctor or the hospital. If you have a health care surrogacy, use it! Double check the medicine, dosages and ask questions. You’re in charge.

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.”

If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com