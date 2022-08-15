It was on a steamy hot August morning last summer, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, etc., gathered in Washington DC to protest at the Chinese Embassy against their weapon of mass destruction, Fentanyl, coming into our country via The United States Postal Service and Mexican Cartels over our southern and northern borders.

That was when I saw her, a young mom walking in the fog of new loss. We were drawn to each other, she fell into my arms sobbing and she said, “He was a good kid, a good student, never took drugs or alcohol, he was only 14.”

I asked how it happened and here is her shocking statement, “He bought what he thought was an Adderall to study for a big test over social media according to his phone, it was pure Fentanyl” and, in between the sobs she said, “I didn’t know about these fake pills. Why isn’t anyone talking about them?”

A month later my pastor called and told me someone in our church just lost their son to a fake Oxycontin pill; pure Fentanyl.

The Mexican Cartels get the shipment of Fentanyl from China and press it into pills that look exactly like Xanax, Adderall, Oxycontin, Ecstasy and more. They also press Meth and other drugs into fake pills. One could argue that they are trying to take out the generation who will fight our wars, and it would not sound like a conspiracy theory.

Almost six years ago, I got the knock on the door no one wants from our Key Biscayne Police Detectives. Our Kyle was gone. You see, Kyle was put on extended-release Oxycontin and Vicotin after two surgeries close together for injuries to his shoulders in a football game. It woke up the genetics of addiction in his brain. It ran extremely strong in Kyle and because of the lies of the Big Pharma Cartels saying extended release opioids in a forming 15-year-old brain was safe, Kyle was an addict. Kyle would fight long and hard for recovery many times. But this disease was a “beast in his head,” as he called it. Kyle was not an IV user. He thought he was safe from the Fentanyl that caused 20 of his friends in recovery to die with a relapse.

It was the day after Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins pitcher, crashed his boat after partying on Cocaine. Kyle was very upset at this loss, and the 20 friends, so he went for what he knew would help his dopamine levels soar, Cocaine. However, what he got was a mixture of Cocaine, Fentanyl and Carfentanil. His death has now been classified not an accidental overdose, but Fentanyl poisoning.

Let’s talk facts, 540,000 pounds of drugs seized so far this year. How many made it to our streets? 80% of all overdose deaths are Fentanyl poisoning. People I know who do the work are telling me they fear we could see 200,000 deaths this year. I could go on and on, but I hope I have scared you enough to educate yourselves and your families.

The best tool I know of is an hour-long NBC6 special, “State of Addiction, What Every Family Needs to Know About Opioids.” Sponsored by Walmart, DEA360 and the Wahlberg Brothers Foundation, you can find it on YouTube.

It will explain how we got into this situation in America, how you can arm yourself with education, and how to get those suffering options for meaningful recovery. You will find Kyle’s story there, a Key Rat through and through. I hope our loss spares you a loss like ours.

We too know the fog of grief.