Please do not lose the forest for the trees. Passing proposed Charter Amendments 2 and 3 is very important to our community.

I believe the majority of the residents in Key Biscayne agree that we must move forward with improved storm water drainage, undergrounding our utilities, and other resiliency projects, to protect our island and our significant investments.

To prepare to do so, we will have to spend significant funds in engineering design and development of the resiliency and sustainability projects.

Estimates of the eventual cost of these projects are beyond our present borrowing capacity due to our municipal Charter's 1% cap on borrowing. No other municipality in Miami-Dade has such an artificially low ceiling. And we are a barrier island that is so much more vulnerable to bad storms and rising tides.

It is not financially prudent to spend hundreds of thousands (probably into the millions) of dollars in design and specifications plans for infrastructure improvements without knowing that we will be able to build what our engineers design and are being paid for.

Not passing these two amendments will set us back in time significantly and require another election to do what is inevitable.

Please understand.

Please, please rise above all that is dividing our community and vote in favor of Amendments 2 and 3.

I have been working with the Village of Key Biscayne for many years on resiliency issues as a concerned resident, council member, and volunteer. This is the right course. Please don't hesitate to call me if you want to discuss.

(This message/post is strictly my opinion as a very concerned citizen/resident of Key Biscayne. It has not been shared or discussed with anyone prior to its posting. I am not paying for this posting and I don't believe it is an "electioneering communication" per the Florida Statutes.

But, in an abundance of caution, please note the following disclaimer: Un-Paid electioneering communication paid for by no one.

de la Cruz is a longtime resident and former Village of Key Biscayne Council member and mayoral candidate.