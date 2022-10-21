Amendments will push Village beyond the density tipping point

Dear neighbors,

As we approach the November election, I invite you to look around and reflect on the sustained deterioration of the quality of life on the Island. Traffic congestion, overcrowded fields, not enough classrooms, inadequate parking, stressed services… The list goes on and on.

As a longtime resident of the Key, let me draw your attention to the common cause of these ailments. An explosive population growth. Over the past two decades the number of residents has outpaced the carrying capacity of our Island. The paradise it once was, no longer. And things are about to get worse.

In my opinion, if we approve the proposed Charter Amendments, the increase in density that will undoubtedly follow will push us beyond the tipping point.

Do we sit on our hands and accept that this is the new reality? Or do we ask candidates running for Council to sign a pledge and commit unequivocally not to approve any measure that increases density or increases the number of residential units on the Island?

Our community’s quality of life is at stake. If you think we can afford to have more people living on the Key, case closed. But if you agree with my assessment and oppose further development, then join me in opposition to the proposed charter amendments and send a clear message to the new Council.

If we continue this expansionist drive, changes will be irreversible. The impact on the quality of life on the island is at stake. My intention is not to strike fear in the community. Rather, it is an invitation for us to use our common sense, and to consider the facts instead of being persuaded by fancy renderings designed to sell a fictional pie in the sky.

Ask yourselves: Can we afford one more residential unit on the island? If the answer is yes, then approve the proposed Amendments. If, on the contrary, you want to manage growth, then vote No this November.

Respectfully,

Juan Santaella