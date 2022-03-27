Albita is an exceptional human being whose life is a testimony to love and service. She came into my life when I was very young. At this point, she was around 40 years old, but she had been working for various families for more than 30 years toas a way to provide for her family. She has been a constant presence in my life from those early days and has barely left my side only when I went away to study abroad.

I was 14 years old when her only son was killed in a motorcycle accident. Watching her endure pain and sorrow broke my heart. While it was a trying ordeal, she expressed sorrow for the person who caused her son’s accident and forgave him. That experience taught me about empathy and forgiveness.

When I got married several years later, Albita came with me. After my first daughter was born, we had to flee Nicaragua due to the Sandinistas. Again, Albita came with me. She became part of my family. She had to leave her mother, nieces and nephews, but she continued to support them.

When my husband walked away, she was there. I can say that I have been a daughter to her, and she helped me raise my two daughters. I even call her “the mother of my daughters.” I have since remarried and both of my daughters are now grown up and married. Both of them call her at least twice daily to speak to her. The fact that both of my daughters have responded to her love so well does not surprise me. I am grateful that my husband and both of my daughters’ husbands are as loving to her as we are.

All of my friends who have come to know her love her. They see in her a human being with a “pure soul.” She asks for nothing, expects nothing and gives everything. I firmly believe that sometimes God will send an angel to someone in need. Albita is the angel that was sent to me.

Albita has also had a lifelong devotion to animals. Her puppy, “Pulgarcito,” accompanied her for more than 18 years until he passed away last March. Pulgarcito gave her so much happiness and companionship, and she gave him all the love in her heart.

This is a true testimony of the unconditional love this special human has provided me and my family, and of the love we have for her.

Happy 99 years Albita. Ita, Chonqui, Albi.