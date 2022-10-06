Charter Revision Commission members explain reasoning on proposed amendments

We are long-term Key Biscayne residents who were appointed by Council to serve on the Charter Revision Commission in December 2021.

Our goal was to preserve our community’s unique character and continue its successful track record and address upcoming challenges. We spent three months working to determine if any amendments should be considered by the voters. We held six public meetings, each with an opportunity for public comment. We also did independent research and reviewed best practices in municipal government.

The Village attorneys, Chad Friedman and Roger Pou, were an important resource through the process.

We discussed many possible amendments, ultimately recommending seven. We are providing this summary of the amendments and why we believe they should be approved in the upcoming election.

Our Village Charter is our Village’s constitution, and it can only be amended by a vote of the electorate.

Increase Threshold for Capital Projects to be Approved via Ordinance with Notice to Voters from $500,000 to $1,000,000.

The Village Charter was amended in 2002 to require capital projects in excess of $500,000 to be approved by ordinance, with notice mailed to all voters. The Village administration requested that we consider amending this provision to increase the dollar threshold.

The notice requirement costs Village taxpayers approximately $7,500 per capital project ordinance in excess of $500,000 and delays capital projects. As each capital project is approved through the budget process, increasing the dollar threshold addresses inflation that has occurred since this provision was added 20 years ago.

We recommended that the threshold be raised to $1,000,0000.

We believe this amendment keeps the intent of the original provision and allows our municipal government to operate more efficiently, as it will save both time and money.

The Village Debt Cap.

We had extensive discussions on amending the Village debt cap, which was added to the Charter in December 2001 after a citizen petition followed by a special election. Key Biscayne’s debt cap is 1% of assessed value, which is the most restrictive debt cap of any municipality in Miami-Dade County.

As the Village has infrastructure projects that need to be completed, and the voters approved a $100 million GO Bond to fund those projects, which is more than the current debt cap would allow, we considered it essential to address how to amend the Charter so these necessary projects can be completed. Ultimately, we proposed two amendments to address the debt cap:

- Raise Debt Cap from 1% to 2% of Assessed Value: We recommend that the Charter be amended to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of assessed value. If this modest increase is approved, Key Biscayne would still have the most restrictive debt cap in Miami-Dade County.

This increase would allow the Village to complete the projects utilizing the GO Bond funding approved by the voters in 2020 and give the Village additional financial flexibility.

- Allow Debt Cap to be Exceeded if Approved by Voters: The second amendment we proposed would amend the Charter to allow the debt cap to be exceeded if approved by a majority vote of the electors in any referendum held after November 2022.

This proposed amendment provides a mechanism to increase borrowing beyond our highly restrictive debt cap, if approved by voters.

These two proposed amendments are not in conflict, and we believe both should be approved. Increasing the debt cap to 2% maintains a highly restrictive debt cap but gives the Village much more borrowing power. Allowing the debt cap to be exceeded if approved by you – the voters – gives our community the ability to exceed the debt cap if deemed necessary by the voters, without the need to amend the Charter.

Allow Land Development Regulation Amendments to be made by a Supermajority of Council.

The Village Charter was amended in 2007 as a result of a special election with 35% voter turnout after a citizen petition initiative to require virtually all amendments to Key Biscayne’s land development regulations be approved by a majority of the electors in a referendum.

Prior to this change, zoning decisions were handled via ordinance approved by a majority vote of council. Requiring a referendum to make changes to the land development regulations is inefficient, expensive, and results in government-by-referendum, rather than a representative democracy where we elect people to make decisions for the community.

Village staff requested that we amend this provision and provided input regarding the challenges faced by the referendum requirement. No other municipalities in Miami-Dade County have a similar zoning provision in their Charters requiring a referendum for virtually all zoning amendments.

Many text changes to the land development regulations are not controversial and would allow for clarifications and improvements.

Currently, the code is confusing and unclear, but amendments to make it easier to understand – without any actual zoning changes -- cannot happen without a referendum.

Additionally, changes to the land development regulations will be necessary as we address infrastructure challenges resulting from climate change and rising seas. For example, allowing public utility use in public parks to address flooding and water retention is not currently allowed. Nor is it possible to add a school or assisted living facility without a referendum.

We recommended an amendment to the Charter that would allow amendments to the land development regulations by a supermajority of Council, 5 of 7, or unanimous vote of the Council when two or more Councilmembers are required to abstain. Zoning amendments would be made by ordinance, which requires two meetings and notice. '

This amendment does not prohibit Council from deciding that a zoning decision should go to the electorate for approval.

Also, it is very important to note that our Village Charter provides a mechanism to challenge any land development regulation amendment enacted by Council-if the electors disapprove of such a decision. If the community is upset over a zoning decision of Council, a petition can be circulated and if 10% of the electorate signs, which is about 800 people right now, a referendum will be held on the issue.

We have recommended this amendment to the Charter as it will allow our government to function more efficiently and with greater flexibility to deal with upcoming infrastructure projects.

Additionally, our Village operates in an open and transparent manner with sufficient notice requirements and ample opportunity for public comment, and a process to challenge zoning decisions made by Council.

Primary Election for Council.

We had extensive discussions on whether the election process for Council should be amended. One concern was that Councilmembers are elected without receiving a majority vote due to the at-large system of voting.

Another concern was the ability to differentiate between candidates when a large number of candidates run for Council.

Ultimately, we recommended an amendment to the Charter to create a primary for council, mirroring what exists for mayor, with qualifying in June. This would give the community more time to get to know the candidates running for Council.

A primary will only take place if the number of candidates is equal to or greater than three times the number of open Council positions. The top vote-getters would proceed to the general election. This means, if three seats are open, a primary would be held if nine or more people qualify; then, the six candidates receiving the most votes in the primary would be on the general election ballot.

Require Electronic Public Notice.

This amendment would add a requirement for electronic public notice on the Village website or through other means of electronic communication for regular Council meetings, workshops, sunshine meetings, and all meetings requiring public notice.

Require an Ordinance on Open Meeting Procedures.

During public comment, it was suggested that the Commission address open meetings in the Charter. The commission recognized the importance of this issue but wanted to enable flexibility.

We recommended an amendment to require the Council to adopt an ordinance after the November 2022 election establishing procedures and guidelines to ensure compliance with open meeting laws. Every two years thereafter, the Village Council would be required to review the ordinance to determine if any modifications to the open meeting ordinance are necessary.

We believe all of these amendments are important and will enable our Village government to address critical infrastructure needs and operate in a more efficient and transparent manner. We hope that you will reach out to us to discuss any questions or concerns regarding any of the proposed amendments.

2022 Charter Revision Commission Members