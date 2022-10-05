Commentary. Vision Board response to candidate’s email

Dear Friends & Neighbors,

At the request of the Mayor and the Village Council of Key Biscayne, we, the immediate past members of the Strategic Vision Plan Board (previously named the 2040 Vision Board), have volunteered many hours of our time over nearly three years, with the assistance of our Village’s professional staff, to update the 2020 Vision Plan for the coming decades.

Vision planning is widely considered to be a best practice for communities that are setting goals, planning for the future, and striving toward excellence. The 2020 Vision Plan, the first ever prepared for our Village 15 years ago, was in need of updating.

About a week ago the residents of Key Biscayne were sent an email from Fausto Gomez, a candidate for Key Biscayne Mayor. This email is a serious misrepresentation of our community’s efforts and of the drafted Strategic Vision Plan. We are saddened that a politically-motivated attempt is being made to mislead our community and to disparage the contributions of many hundreds of residents in the creation of an updated Strategic Vision Plan.

We believe it is our duty to correct the falsehoods in this candidate’s email regarding the authority, goals, and actions of the Strategic Vision Board and the many hundreds of Key Biscayne residents who participated and contributed.

False: “Most of us know very little of this [Strategic Vision Plan] or had the opportunity to participate.”

True: The Strategic Vision Board set a new standard for communication and inclusion in the Village of Key Biscayne. All the meetings were publicly noticed and open for attendance by anyone and many attended and participated. Articles and ads were published in the local newspapers and media outlets. Surveys were sent out which received more than 700 unique responses and the results were shared online and in public meetings.A website dedicated to the Strategic Vision Board’s efforts was created and widely promoted, it was visited more than 7,000 times.

The effort culminated in a week of community engagement events, a dozen interactive three-hour sessions, which were open to all residents. The level of attendance and involvement at these sessions was unprecedented.

It is absurd to imply that knowledge of the Vision Board or an opportunity to participate was denied to anyone. It’s hard to imagine a more inclusive approach than was taken by the Strategic Vision Board.

False: “The 2040 Vision Plan calls for tearing down all commercial buildings.”

True: The Strategic Vision Plan is a non-binding vision for how our island paradise might evolve to better handle challenges like traffic, rising sea-levels and stormwater, shifting demographics, and the changing needs of our community. Predictions of “incentives” to property owners, a “multi-year construction process,” and “business and restaurant failures” are the product of political campaigning and a win-at-all-costs approach.

Residents who care to know the facts of the Vision Plan can review it themselves and are encouraged to contact us for more information.

The Strategic Vision Plan is the product of a large and diverse group of residents and experts with a multitude of perspectives and that’s the point. It contains thoughtful recommendations to address the challenges which the Village is facing and recognizes that the rights of property owners are sacred.

The Plan is a source of information and advice for the Village’s elected leaders to utilize in making policy and implementation decisions. The Plan does not enhance or degrade any property rights nor affect a property owner’s ability to maintain existing buildings. It will be up to the Village Council and future generations of community leaders and property owners to decide which recommendations in the Plan should be enacted and they will need to work together to realize those recommendations.

False: The Strategic Vision Plan is contributing to “proposals to allow the overdevelopment of Key Biscayne.”

True: None of the members of the Board, nor anyone we know, wants more density on Key Biscayne. That fact was abundantly clear from the numerous public forums and surveys the Vision Board was tasked by the Village Council to spearhead. The Plan that was produced is a set of long-term, creative ideas originated by residents and fleshed out by experts.

It contains no recommendations to overdevelop a single square inch of our island paradise. What it does contain is a vision for what may need to be considered as existing commercial lots and buildings are updated and upgraded to current codes, especially required higher elevations, resiliency considerations, and future community and business needs.

In fact, several suggestions in the Strategic Vision Plan are intended to call out the implications of the current commercial zoning regulations in our Village which could result in an overbuilt and otherwise undesirable commercial district. Ideas like mixed use in the commercial district, if pursued, would be balanced in the Plan by reducing density elsewhere. Simply put, the Plan is intended to help prevent precisely what the candidate’s email is accusing it of promoting.

Defining a vision is how future decisions can be guided along an evolutionary path for the greatest benefit to a community. Without a Strategic Vision Plan, the direction of communities will often be determined largely by the short-term objectives of real estate developers.

False: The Vision Board “spent $160,000 of our money.”

True: The Vision Board had no authority to expend any taxpayer funds and did not. The funding for assistance from DPZ, a globally-recognized community planning firm, to coordinate the development of the Strategic Vision Plan was approved and expended by the elected Village Council.

Candidate’s ‘divisive conspiracy theory’

What remains of the candidate’s email is a politically motivated and divisive conspiracy theory intended to undermine resident confidence and to scare voters. The candidate either does not understand the Strategic Vision Plan or is trying to misinform the public and create unfounded fear. Neither one should be acceptable coming from a candidate for Mayor.

We, the former members of the Strategic Vision Board, helped facilitate a cooperative, community-engaging process. We are proud of the broad and well-communicated collaboration and of the Strategic Vision Plan that was produced together with our residents. This was a plan “by the community and for the community”.

We hope that our elected representatives will respect the effort and investment that went into it and carefully consider its recommendations. Excellence inevitably begins with a vision and it is in this spirit that our community came together.

Sincerely,

Former Members of the Village of Key Biscayne Strategic Vision Plan Board: Matt Bramson, Luis de la Cruz, Robert Duzoglou, Mario Garcia-Serra, Lucia Marin, Tom McCormick and Jorge Mendia