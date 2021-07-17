I wrote last week, expressing concern about a proposal for redevelopment of the Rickenbacker Causeway to the end of what will be a new (and structurally sound) Bear Cut Bridge. The proposal involves a major investment in safety and enjoyment for cyclists and pedestrians, and improvements for vehicular traffic.

While thrilled that this effort is underway, my initial concerns were that the proposal would consolidate operations of the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Venetian Causeway and that the RFP process would keep important elements of the proposal — and any competing proposals — confidential.

On Thursday, the Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution advancing that proposal by commencing a competitive RFP (request for proposals) process.

Concerned that my public comments were critical, representatives of the development group asked to meet to discuss their proposal, earlier iterations of which I had seen over the last four years. That meeting with four representatives of the group was on Friday.

For what it is worth, the discussion alleviated my personal concerns on the consolidation issue. I believe we can safely assume that the Rickenbacker tolls will not subsidize another road system, as has historically been the case.

I am not knocking the Venetian Causeway. It should be a safe road and bridge system funded first by the users (like the Rickenbacker, it is a toll road). If those financial resources are inadequate, other funds should come from the public. The bottom line is that it appears separating the financial impact of the two causeways will emerge from the RFP process, which would mean that those enjoying Crandon Park or Cape Florida State Park will not be subsidizing another project.

On the design concerns, it appears the County intends for the Village to be one of the stakeholders, and afforded it the opportunity to be heard long before final decisions are made. Mayor Davey, Village Manager Steve Williamson, and Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang should be very effective voices for the Village and its unique concerns. The development group appears willing to address all of them.

The RFP will be a competitive process directed toward solving an important problem: Providing safe facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, and better park facilities. This can be accomplished while also improving vehicular circulation and access. The interests are different, but properly addressed, need not be adverse.

As it is now, traffic congestion backs up through the island when there is an event on Virginia Key. That is bad for the Village and bad for the hundreds of thousands who properly think of the island’s parks as their land.

Replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge is a long overdue project.

Eight years ago, the County paid millions to put a new top on what is, for the most part, a 1940’s foundation. It did so despite the County’s own engineers having warned that the foundation was not designed to survive a 100 mph storm. Promises made eight years ago to immediately start development of a new bridge were ignored.

We should all be encouraged that finally, after all of these years, something more than a cosmetic change is being advanced.

Perhaps there is a basis for optimism.

Gene Stearns