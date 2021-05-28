I was very pleased to see the presentation by Miami Dade County Library Director Ray Baker and Commissioner Regalado at the most recent Village Council meeting regarding plans to build a new library within the village. A new and vastly improved library has been a conceptual dream of residents and multiple councils for many years.

As background, our current library was originally erected as the sales office by the development company (Fininvest) that built Key Colony prior to incorporation. In 1979, the land and the building were donated to Dade County by Fininvest with a deed restriction that limits use of the land to a public library. That land and the building are still owned by the county.

In 2017, when I first met Mr. Baker, he had only $300,000 allocated in his budget for a renovation of the existing library. There were discussions about a new building, but it would require upfront funding and/or cost sharing by our village.

Last Tuesday, we were presented with an opportunity to obtain a new two-story building that expands interior space to more than double that exists in our current library. Even more impressive, we were told the county commissioners have approved the funds to pay for the entire project -- projected to cost up to $11 million). This is wonderful news for Key Biscayne, and I want to express my gratitude to the county, Commissioner Raquel Regalado, and Ray Baker for giving us this chance to acquire a vibrant new community space.

This is a truly unique opportunity for Key Biscayne. A new building for Key Biscayne residents that will be funded entirely by Miami Dade County. It will house expanded and rich programming, updated technology resources, and more space to promote learning for all ages.

Additionally, Mr. Baker and Commissioner Regalado expressed a sincere interest to work with us to create a beautiful new space that will be tailored to our community and enhance it for at least another 30 years.

Let us unite behind this vision and demonstrate to the county and neighboring communities how we can come together, as one island, to creatively improve it for the benefit of all.

Katie Petros is a former Village of Key Biscayne councilmember.