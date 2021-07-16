I agree with a portion of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation Board of Directors’ commentary that appeared in the July 8 issue of Islander News. I strongly agree that the KBCF “is doing incredible work both in and outside our community.” And I appreciate that the situation at Surfside has been heart-wrenching.

But the tone of the commentary caused me to pause. I attended the entire Village Council’s June 29 budget workshop and I don’t think the commentary’s depiction of what occurred is entirely accurate. I did not view Council Member Lauredo’s questions as an attack on KBCF Executive Director Melissa White, whom I greatly admire.

Outrage will not help us address differences of opinion. More subtle and time-tested tools should be employed. We could start by listening to what our adversaries have to say, summoning empathy from within for those who may not share our point of view.

Sitting down with our neighbors and elected officials to discuss constructive ways in which to proceed seems to me the best course forward.