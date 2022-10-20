Vision Plan can be a useful tool, but only if it genuinely addresses the residents’ interest

We can all agree that the character of Key Biscayne is family-oriented, with a unique quality of life. Where kids bike to school, with beautiful natural surroundings, an outdoor lifestyle, friendly neighborhoods, multicultural and multi-generational families, and with local and independently owned and operated businesses in a small-town feeling.

Everyday our small businesses welcome and serve our neighbors, visitors, first responders, community workers, etc. They promote economic growth through local job creation, hiring local people and services, reinvesting locally, supporting local grassroots and community events, always available to help our community at times of need.

Key Biscayne small businesses are the backbone of the local economy, striving to provide profitable and honest services to the community.

Reflecting upon the upcoming election, I decided to read the 202-page Vision Plan recently presented to the Village Council. As a Community & Economic Development professional, I naturally have a special interest in this type of initiative. I think a community with such a high level of local involvement to undertake projects like the Vision Plan is a cherished asset – independent of whether we agree or not with the plan, or whether some parts may be feasible or not, or whether some parts may be feasible or not.

A Vision Plan is not a legal or mandatory plan, but rather a way to propose a creative vision, based on the needs of the community. In the case of KB, it has been an effort of over two years from a designated, and appointed, local committee, along with the services of an outsourced company specializing in urban development and regulatory compliance. The Vision plan is a living document that can be updated and modified; and even though it is not mandatory, it can help feed the required KB Comprehensive Plan, and the Evaluation and Appraisal Report (EAR) which the Village is mandated by the State of Florida to produce every certain number of years.

The VP covers four main aspects: 1) Place & Design; 2) Resiliency & Future; 3) Policy & Regulation, and 4) Community & Management. There are many insightful and useful resources in this plan in which I encourage residents to dedicate some time to analyze them. Among the top issues, according to the resident’s survey performed in late 2021, were Storm Surge, Flooding and Traffic.

However, the Place & Design section (community hub), even though it’s not a top issue for residents, according to the survey, somehow takes a substantial portion of the plan.

It is my opinion, that the proposed vision and redevelopment of the commercial district - as depicted in plan - could substantially change the character of the island, due to the following reasons:

The implementation is not as simple as: “raze and then raise.” as suggested by Galina Tachieva in an article published by Islander news on April 9, 2022. This does not take into account the impact on the people behind the currently locally operated businesses. What do you tell your employees? Go home and then come back in a couple years?

- Our small businesses have invested time and talent, resources, hiring and training to adapt and serve the needs of the community. Locally owned and operated businesses cannot afford to be put on hold and pretend they will reinvest all the time and resources again in a new location, reapplying for required operational permits and licenses.

- A locally owned and operated business cannot afford to be put on hold, and cannot afford new rent costs, which will inevitably be higher after redevelopment.

- Redevelopment of the commercial hub may look appealing, but it will inevitably result in higher rent cost and will not likely increase revenue for the small businesses since it seems Key Biscayne has no intention - and shall not - increase the population density of the island. Therefore, the situation could disturb the stability of the local economy and increase business turnover, instead of maintaining a healthy and profitable business community.

If the 2040 Vision plan were to be pursued, the Village of Key Biscayne would have to provide concessions and special considerations to the current and/or future Shopping Center owners and landlords. Like it or not, those concessions would involve changes to land use, density, height, and floor area ratios not currently permitted, which could result in increased retail and office spaces and increased worker density.

Today, the village lacks a legal mechanism to achieve portions of the Vision Plan unless changes are made to the current charter’s language in zoning and land use. Coincidentally, Amendment #4 will provide the legal grounds to enable the implementation of the plan. which is precisely the point of contention in these upcoming elections.

I believe that approving the proposed amendment 4, could place the current vibrant and unique small business community at risk.

I humbly suggest we shall look at other simpler ways of “renovate and preserve” to address the genuine resident’s interests and conduct an in-depth feasibility study -from the local economy standpoint- before going two steps ahead and approve the Land Development Regulations amendment as proposed.

Finally, any change in land development on Key Biscayne will affect all the residents and members of the community because we all live and / or work within an area of just 1.3 square miles. Therefore, I believe land development decisions shall remain in the hands of the resident’s vote. Given the impact that small businesses have on the local community and its economy, it is critical to maintain a healthy environment for them to operate.

Mariana is a Key Biscayne resident, mother of three children, and co-owner of The Golden Hog Market. She holds a master’s degree in Community and Economic Development from Penn State University.