Key Biscayne, have we lost our minds?

There used to be a gentility about our local politics and a certain level of decorum for how residents, those in public service, and those seeking elected office, would treat each other.

Based on what I’ve been seeing leading up to this election, the gentility and decorum ship has not only sailed, it has been scuttled and set ablaze as it sank within full view of every registered voter on this island paradise.

The tone of this race is undignified with mudslinging, and a load of garbage that is drowning out the candidates’ voices. It’s not about what’s best for Key Biscayne, it’s become about what’s best for keeping selective groups happy, at any cost.

To make things worse, influencers are using PACs and other electioneering vehicles to create massive confusion and press residents’ emotional buttons. One candidate is being called out for self-funding. This candidate has simply decided he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone and is running for office without the influence of long-standing special interests.

What is getting lost? The candidates and their platforms. Take time to learn who the candidates are for yourself; do not allow for your opinions to be shaped by attack mailers and slanderous comments in group chats. We live in an era where anyone can say anything in a text message and the masses take it as fact. It’s not. More often than not, it is a self-serving opinion.

The mayor’s race has three fine individuals, with varied levels of professional and life experience, seeking to lead our Village. I know all three candidates for Mayor and they are happy to take your call and answer your questions. Get to know each one. Get the facts directly from them. Then, form your own opinion.

Take time to call a candidate directly. Go hear them speak. Make your decision based on the facts, not some political spin machine seeking to divide our close-knit community.

Mayra Peña Lindsay is a former mayor of Key Biscayne