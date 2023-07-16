The United States of America, as we know it today, developed out of a genuine desire for change. In contrast to the abusive monarchies that largely plagued Europe’s political structure in the 1700s, America’s Founding Fathers sought to create an American Republic founded on the principles of equality, representation and political participation.

The powerful current of the European Enlightenment took hold in America, carrying with it democratic impulses that substantially shaped America’s foundation. Baron de Montesquieu’s insistence on the separation of governmental powers and John Locke’s firm belief in the “consent of the governed” provided the bedrock that has ensured America’s longevity.

The concept of the consent of the governed upholds that a government is only granted the right to rule when it has the support (consent) of the people (the governed). This concept holds elected representatives accountable for the bills they support and the legislation they pass.

While the Supreme Court is indirectly elected by the people (Supreme Court Justices are nominated by the President and then affirmed by the Senate), “the Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution.” If the Supreme Court fails to ensure that all Americans are granted equal protection under the law, it has, therefore, lost the consent of the governed.

According to Locke, if a ruler or political body fails to effectively represent its populace, the people not only have the ability, but the responsibility, to rise up and demand change. In response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on affirmative action, many Americans have exercised their First Amendment right to petition and protest.

The Supreme Court ruled that it is unlawful for colleges to consider race a factor in college admission because of the “advantage” it offers minority students. Justice Clarence Thomas stated that because affirmative action is disproportionate in its practice, it violates the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment grants Americans “equal protection under the law.” Many students believe that affirmative action should be maintained because the 14th Amendment assures equal protection.

According to a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist Poll,

Most Americans (57%, to be exact) support affirmative action in higher education and the workplace. Students from all walks of life and various institutions have protested the race-blind admission process, largely reflecting their discontent with the Supreme Court’s rulings.

On Saturday, students at Harvard University protested the end of affirmative action and the emergence of race-blind admissions. Students applying to college during the 2023-24 application cycle have been plunged into a sea of uncertainty, as many colleges and universities are now forced to adjust their methods for admission and are still uncertain as to how. Many Hispanic and African-American students fear that they will be overlooked in future college admission cycles, with the class of 2024 being guinea pigs in the generally new race-blind admissions process.

According to Locke’s concept of the consent of the governed, if the populace feels their political body no longer represents their stances, the people have a duty to protest and hold their government accountable. Many argue that the Supreme Court’s role in ensuring “equal justice under the law” ended with the general termination of affirmative action in college admissions. The governed have expressed their discontent, contributing to a contentious relationship between the Supreme Court and the American people.

Sienna Lallemand is a senior at School for Advanced Studies in Miami Dade College and an Islander News intern.

