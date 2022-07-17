I do not remember when it was, during the development of our Village electoral rules, that when it came time to elect a new Mayor, as is the case November 2022, that if more than two respected residents file for the position, we would have to face a preliminary election in August.

That preliminary August election will eliminate one of the current three candidates, and then only two candidates will face off in November.

Perhaps we should reconsider this. In my opinion, allowing three residents to file for Mayor, thus requiring a preliminary, is wrong. We should find a way to return to honor the traditional electoral ways of our Village. Then, in two years, when perhaps we want to elect a new mayor, the participation of only two residents will honor us all. Others willing to serve can run for Council.

Viva Key Biscayne!

Raul Llorente is a former Village Councilmember and former Mayoral candidate.