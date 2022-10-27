“A bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against any government on earth, general or particular, and what no government should refuse, or rest on inference.”

– Thomas Jefferson

While we all understand the importance of having a resilient island and correcting the flooding of our streets, some people like to frighten us with the threat of sea-level rise to justify significant additional spending power for the Village and seven new Charter amendments to ‘protect’ the future of our island.

The proposed Charter Amendments could serve to facilitate out of control spending, as is the practice in Washington. How did the federal government run up $31 trillion in debt? By increasing the debt limit 14 times just since 2001, under both parties.

While we face climatic challenges, and sea-level rise is potentially an existential threat to our low-lying island, it is not an existential threat tomorrow, nor in 10 years, not even in 50 years. The established rate of sea-level rise has varied between 8 to 13.4 inches every 100 years over the past 300 years with the higher end of the range expected for this century.

Will this trend continue or accelerate? Will temperatures and sea-levels begin instead to fall as predicted by some solar scientists who believe we may be entering a new cooling trend? No one knows for sure. The best answer is that we have time to prepare. (For some interesting science, check out CO2Coalition.org and watch “Kiss the Ground” on Netflix.)

So, what should we do? We first need to analyze how best to address flooding from rainstorms and king tides. Next, we need to quantify the expense of fortifying our power infrastructure, expanding our beaches, and strengthening our dunes. This will give us additional resiliency and buy us some breathing room during which time we can observe carefully where climate change is actually taking us. The much-touted climate computer models promoted by the media have been wrong for 20 years. But no one calls them to task, so they simply project out another 20 years, and then exaggerate. Six feet by 2060! “Give us trillions to ‘Save the planet’ and stop asking questions!”

Rushing to set the stage to raise hundreds of millions of dollars before we have concrete solutions is putting the cart before the horse. New debt, which can only be serviced through taxes, must be carefully scrutinized project by project so taxes do not become a burden for long-time residents and local businesses. Once projects are defined and costs understood, residents can then make wise decisions about what makes sense and what is cost effective. But if we do not reject these amendments now, big money from up north pouring into South Florida will be more than willing to transform Key Biscayne into something quite different. This island is too much of a gem because of its location. Developers will then only have to convince five (5) people, facetiously called a “super majority.” The real super majority are the voters of Key Biscayne, and our rights on zoning and density are enshrined in the Charter thanks to people like former Councilmember Dr. Kelly. Do not give that right away.

Those who now favor changing the Charter argue that requiring voter approval for zoning and density changes was not in the original Charter, is unnecessary, and cumbersome. Interestingly, the 63% of Village voters who happen to live in condos already have, by statute, similar restrictions. Material changes to condo amenities can only be approved by either a majority, or a two-thirds vote of property owners. Cumbersome indeed! But those controls are there for a purpose: to protect our investments and the very reason we moved here in the first place.

The Charter Amendment championed by Dr. Kelly in 2007 and approved by voters not once, but twice, guarantees our right to decide by popular vote any material change to zoning or density. It is essentially our very own local “Bill of Rights.”

As stated by Thomas Jefferson in a letter to Madison in support of adding the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution, “A bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against any government on earth, general or particular, and what no government should refuse, or rest on inference.” Unlike the original Bill of Rights, the proposed Charter amendments do not give us new rights. They take away rights.

It is unfortunate that our country’s founding documents are under assault, but now even our Village Charter is being called into question. The amendments, and especially Amendment 4, are the real “existential threat” to our Island Paradise.

In the 2020 Presidential elections many people voted according to candidate popularity and likeability, ignoring policy. How is that working out? We need to elect candidates who are fiscally responsible, solutions driven, and support our charter as written.