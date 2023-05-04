Ignore the naysayers; the proposed Vision Plan in an inspirational guide for the Village’s future

Why is there so much “mudslinging” against the Vision Plan?

Why are a few trying to convince the many that the Vision Plan is some sinister document that will promote redevelopment of private properties, and increase the density and population of our Island Paradise?

For those of us who have read the Vision Plan, it is clear that this is simply a framework to help our current and future elected officials think about how we not only protect but improve our quality of life. Nowhere in the document is redevelopment mandated, nor is it suggested that there be an increase in density. The opposite is the case. There are clear statements that there is no support in the Village for any increase in density.

The answer to both questions posed is simple. This small group of people with political ambitions is constantly campaigning for the next election cycle, whatever and whenever that cycle might be. Their primary message is always that the current elected officials and Village staff are incompetent and are out to ruin Key Biscayne and our quality of life. The second part of their message, of course, is that only they can stop it and/or fix what they are proclaiming as the latest crisis in our community.

Just read the posts of their representatives on NextDoor.com, comments in staged public meetings, and their writings in various forms of social media and chats. It’s clear what they’re doing and it’s even more clear what their objective is: Power, at any cost – even if it means demeaning and degrading your friends and neighbors. It’s not really about the issue at hand. They will play the contrarian-savior on any issue. This time it just happens to be the Vision Plan.

The facts, however, are clear. Over the past three decades, KB elected officials and staff have done an outstanding job of managing our community. This has resulted in the lowest ad valorem tax rate in Miami-Dade County, one of the lowest crime rates in South Florida, the first accredited Fire and Police Departments in the state, one of the highest rated elementary schools in the county, and access to MAST Academy.

Let’s face it, Key Biscayne has improved in quality, popularity and value over the past three decades because of our Village staff and elected officials, not despite them.

One of the many tools that has helped our leadership do their job well over the years has been strategic plans, such as the Vision Plan. The most successful businesses are led by a strategic plan, including a vision and mission statement that are developed from stakeholder(s) input. Our Village is no different.

The development of the current Vision Plan document that our Village Council will hopefully approve in the coming week, has been developed just like others in the past, with extensive community input through resident surveys and numerous publicly noticed and attended meetings. As a planning document with community input, past Vision Plans have inspired leadership to invest in amenities and infrastructure improvements from which we have all benefited.

I have read the Vision Plan that will be presented for approval next week, attended publicly noticed workshops, and proactively communicated with those involved in its development. I can honestly say there is no reason to fear; this document is intended to inspire, not mandate any redevelopment. Let’s also not forget, any proposed change in current zoning or density of any type first requires a vote of the residents, not the elected officials.

The next time you hear that there is some sinister effort underway to ruin our island paradise, remember that it’s the contrarian-savior pseudo political party that’s campaigning on fear to try to get you to vote for them in the next election. Be sure to tell them you’re not buying it any longer. It’s time to move on from shameless politicking and move forward as a unified community.

Steve Powell has been a resident of Key Biscayne for 20 years.