Is MDX a viable solution for ensuring Causeway improvements?

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) is the toll agency of Miami-Dade County. They are a part of the County but with a separate budget and board. Jackson Memorial Hospital is an apt comparison. MDX has the knowledge, expertise, staff and resources to replace the Bear Cut Bridge and improve the Rickenbacker Causeway. I am its founding and former Executive Director from 1996 to 2007.

MDX is a strong, viable, doable and worthy of consideration option for the replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge and improve the Causeway. But it will require leadership and political will.

Initially revenues from the Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeways were collected/administered by Miami-Dade Public Works for their maintenance/operation. Circa 1995, a Miami-Dade County Commission ordinance created MDX stipulating that Rickenbacker and Venetian causeway be operated by MDX. It has not happened. Approximately 7 years ago Miami-Dade County transferred the Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeways operation to Parks, Recreation and Open Space, Causeways Division. Since then the revenues from the Rickenbacker Toll have been commingled.

Presently, Miami-Dade County collects about $11 million per year from the Rickenbacker toll plaza. About $6 million are used for the maintenance of the Rickenbacker Causeway. The remainder of the monies are used for other projects Miami-Dade County considers priority. These do not necessarily have to be part of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The average life span of bridges, with proper maintenance, is up to 100 years. They usually require renewal after 40 years. Miami-Dade County has not been a good steward of the Rickenbacker Causeway bridges. They should have created a fund for the Renewal and Replacement of the bridges.

Now we find ourselves in this conundrum. Miami-Dade County is asking the state and federal governments for $90 million for the construction of the Bear Cut Bridge. Are we going to get the money and have a replacement open to traffic by 2029 according to our Village administration? What will happen if Key Biscayne is hit by a catastrophic hurricane like Ian before 2029?

MDX is a viable solution to the problem we find ourselves in!

Servando M. Parapar

Servando M. Parapar is a longtime resident of Key Biscayne who served on the Board of Trustees of the Village of Key Biscayne Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement Plan and has been advocating the importance of the Rickenbacker to the Village of Key Biscayne.