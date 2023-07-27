It is the end of July, why doesn’t the Village of Key Biscayne have a proposed 2023-2024 budget

To my knowledge, this is the first time in the history of our incorporation that a full proposed annual budget has not been made available to the Village Council and public so late in the year. Instead, our administration has produced a “Manager’s FY24 Strategy and Budget Estimate” PowerPoint presentation with a “wish list” and incomplete budget snippets.

Are these “best practices” for a public entity with an annual $38 million operating budget and proposed budget of infrastructure projects in the $200 million range? NO!

Without a comprehensive, data-driven budget with detailed line items our elected representatives and an engaged public cannot fully participate in a budgeting process.

Unfortunately, the Village Council has been put in a position to move forward, set the millage rate, and hold a Budget Workshop without the benefit of a full budget document to inform them and residents. Without a comprehensive proposed budget document, the Council cannot meaningfully act in its capacity as policy makers, fiduciaries, and a “check” on public spending.

A timely, transparent budget is at the core of good government and important to us as residents. We have historically encouraged an effective public engagement budget process to build trust within our community.

The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development “OECD” tasked with establishing evidence based international standards recommends the following best practices for budget transparency:

Accountability

Clarity about the use of public funds is necessary so that public representatives and officials can be accountable for effectiveness and efficiency.

Integrity

Public spending is vulnerable not only to waste and misuse, but also to fraud. “Sunlight is the best policy” for preventing corruption and maintaining high standards of integrity in the use of public funds.

Inclusiveness

Budget decisions can profoundly affect the interests and living standards of different people and groups in society; transparency involves an informed and inclusive debate about the budget policy impacts.

Trust

An open and transparent budget process fosters trust in society that people’s views and interests are respected, and that public money is used well.

Quality

Transparent and inclusive budgeting supports better fiscal outcomes and more responsive, impactful, and equitable public policies.

The Village of Key Biscayne does not meet these benchmarks and needs to do better.

I urge the Village administration to release a complete and detailed 2024 proposed Budget immediately and implement a meaningful public engagement budget process. Take the lead from the City of Coral Gables; hold a public budget workshop and townhall prior to our First Budget Hearing scheduled for Sept.12.

It is important for our Village administration to continue to build credibility and trust within our community.

Mayra Peña Lindsay is a Former Mayor and Councilmember of the Village of Key Biscayne.