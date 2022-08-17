Last week, I read Mayra Lindsey’s column, which asked if we had lost our minds: “There used to be a gentility about our local politics and a certain level of decorum for how [we] would treat each other.”

As I read this, I laughed, and thought about a day in the year 2000, when I was on the Council, and my seven year old son Jake brought me down a piece of paper from my fax machine. The paper had a picture of Hitler’s body in the Heil salute with my head on it. The unknown author thought I was guilty of shoving my beliefs down the throat of Key Biscayners. My crime? I thought the Rec Center was a good idea. (We were right, and over 65% of the voters agreed!) I laughed, although the Nazi thing was creepy.

Twenty years later, when I spoke in favor of the bonds to save our island from sea level rise, some guy with a bullhorn and his friends warned people to watch their wallets, because crooks like me were coming to steal their money.

In fact, all of the big things we’ve fought about over the years – incorporation itself, the Village Green, our public buildings and infrastructure – have all been subject to overwhelming voter approval, a broad consensus of public support, and yes, generally, very civil public debate.

I would note that the approximate 1/3 of the voters who have been against our broad consensus consistently complained that their losses in the marketplace of ideas were not the result of their less popular ideas, but the nefarious work of “bosses” and “special interests.”

In this regard, Mayra’s example of the loss of gentility is that “One candidate is being called out for self-funding” by “influencers” and “special interests.” She doesn’t identify the candidate, but speaks for him: “This candidate has simply decided he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone and is running for office without the influence of long-standing special interests.”

The candidate is Fausto Gomez. I understand Mayra supports him, which is ok, although that’s not disclosed.

In fact, no one “called out” Gomez for “self-funding.” A lot of us were troubled that he chose to wear his “self-funding,” quite literally, as a badge of honor. He tells us, as Mayra does, that his self-funding shows he is “Unbought and Unbossed.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the implication is his opponents are “bought” and “bossed.” He knows that’s not true; if that’s not what he meant, he should say so. If he meant it, he should tell us: Who bought Katie and Joe? Who bosses them around? Who are the “influencers” and “special interests” Mayra is talking about?

I don’t think I’ve actually been introduced to Fausto Gomez, but his ad that ran right next to Mayra’s column also troubled me. It says that he is “most qualified to be Key Biscayne’s negotiator.” Also, he seems to have taken credit for fighting the City and the County on his own, and for “securing” millions of dollars for Key Biscayne from other governments through his work as a lobbyist, as if these efforts weren’t the collective and collaborative efforts of dozens of Village mayors, councilmembers and staff. No, he says, we have existential threats and a “leadership vacuum,” and his solution reminds me of that offered by a recent political figure who told us, “I alone can fix it.”

Sorry, but that’s not how we roll here. We don’t have bosses, not even our mayor. No one is bought. The mayor is one vote. If he or she does a good job, he or she builds consensus. We fight together. We get things done. And the vast majority of us walk away feeling good about what we’ve accomplished.

Alan Fein served on the Key Biscayne Village Council from 1998 to 2002.