Key Biscayne should take control over the Rickenbacker Causeway

In my opinion, it is in our Village’s best interest to gain control of the Rickenbacker Causeway, which we all are forced to use because it is the only way on and off our island.

Timing

The timing is the best it has ever been because the State and County have been in litigation over which government will control the five toll roads under the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX). At stake is who will receive and administer the $230 million in annual toll revenue plus all future potentially lucrative construction and maintenance contracts for the $2.5 billion roadway assets. It is also clear that the County is not really interested in the Rickenbacker since it has now placed it in its third department (Public Works). The County gave operating control of the Venetian Causeway to Miami Beach without resistance, so Key Biscayne has a precedent to follow. Our Rickenbacker Causeway generates $12 million in annual toll revenue, with 90% coming from tourism and leisure travel, creating a huge subsidy for our Village residents.

Dangers of inaction

To begin with, the County has demonstrated its lack of desire to invest in the Rickenbacker and is far behind on even designing a repaired or replaced Bear Cut Bridge. Plus, if the State prevails in gathering up all the other toll roads in the County along with their income, and the Rickenbacker is left as an orphaned but profitable entity, it is becoming vulnerable to the whims of the State. After all, it is officially a State road. If we thought it was difficult to get the County to act on repairs and other issues concerning the Rickenbacker, just think how responsive the State will be.

With the Causeway seeming to be in play, protection is needed from any more rogue proposals that have to be acted upon, like the Plan Z Group. They promoted spending millions of car toll funds on features to benefit only the cycling community, which has refused to pay anything. They are regular nuisances on the causeway to drivers and in the Village to almost everyone.

Key Biscayne would benefit from control

Since this is our only way on and off our island, we need some influence over the Rickenbacker. At present, the County and City of Miami have far more influence on how the Causeway is used, policed, maintained, and developed than our Village does, but at the end of the day, we are most affected. The Bear Cut Bridge needs major repair or replacement, and the other two bridges need work as well. What would the design be? Plus, how and when should the work be done? There is also excess land that belongs to the Causeway, which can be developed now without any input from the Village since it is in the City of Miami or County. Events are carried out at several places along the causeway without the Village having much say.

Dealing with Miami and the County

I believe the County will be eager to shed this one-off type of responsibility even if they don’t lose MDX to the State. The City of Miami has no toll roads and, like the County, would struggle to administer the Rickenbacker. My suggestion is that the Village set up an independent Causeway Authority, sort of like Sanibel and Captiva has, with the majority of the seats on the board being chosen by the Village of Key Biscayne. Miami should have a seat as the County should.

Financing the takeover

The Rickenbacker's $12 million gross revenue annually would, if properly bonded, provide much of the funding needed. I suspect that much of that revenue has been diverted by the County to finance capital improvement projects not at all related to the Rickenbacker. That must be recaptured for use where it was intended for the operation of the causeway and replacement reserves.

The City of Miami Beach was given operating control over the Venetian while the County still owns it. Key Biscayne should go further and form an Expressway Authority that would be given the Rickenbacker for free, along with its cash reserves and a partially funded repair and replacement budget in return for relieving the County of any future obligations related to the Causeway maintenance and repairs. Also, since there are Federal and State infrastructure financing programs offering funding now, then the newly formed Rickenbacker Causeway Authority should immediately apply for those funds. It should have a better chance than an existing entity which may have applications being considered for several projects.

Call to action

The Village should make this a priority because it affects every resident and, if mishandled, leaves the Village open to heavy tolls, restriction on use, or even a possible bridge collapse. Those would negatively affect the value of all our properties, and those decreased property values would diminish tax collections which would inevitably lead to cuts being made in the Village budget of service plus various future projects.

The Rickenbacker Causeway issue should be on the top of the agenda and acted upon now that timing and circumstances are on our side.