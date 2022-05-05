Cartoons brighten up, and lighten up our lives. So it is only fitting that we have a day like today to celebrate past, present and future cartoonists. We are all indebted to them for making our lives happier and more light-hearted.

From SpongeBob Squarepants, to Bart Simpson and Mickey Mouse, cartoons make us smile. They make us feel good. Most cartoons are intended to be funny. Others are designed for an almost endless number of reasons. Some cartoons are designed to send a message of some kind. On occasion, they can be serious, political, instructional, or promotional. Of the many types of cartoons, absent are cartoons that are sad or sorrowful. That would run counter to the reason cartoons exist.

Cartoon characters can be found in practically any and all media. They are in newspapers and magazines. The “FunnyPages” are where you find Peanuts, Dennis the Menace, Beetle Bailey, Betty Boop and so many more cartoon characters.

Comic books abound with cartoon characters. Cartoon characters have been on both daytime and nighttime television since the days of the black and white TV. Cartoon characters grace the big screen, too. Disney’s Mickey Mouse first appeared in the movie “Steamboat Willie” on Nov. 18, 1928. More recent examples include Shrek, Aladdin, Nemo, and Dora the Explorer.

Cartoon characters are used everywhere in advertising, too. Characters like the Trix Bunny and Captain Crunch adorn many cereal boxes. A well recognized gecko and duck, each sells insurance on television.

First cartoon character

In 1895, Richard F. Outcault introduced the “Yellow Kid,” the first newspaper cartoon character. He appeared in publisher Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World, running from 1895 to 1898. This bald kid in a yellow nightshirt later ran in William Randolph Hearst’s New York Journal.

Let’s give a big THANK YOU to the many cartoonists, whose creative nature brings characters to life, and brings us much comic relief.

Today’s Quote: ”Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It’s already tomorrow in Australia.” -- Charles M. Schulz