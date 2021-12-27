As we close the book on 2021 and start focusing on 2022, I write this to get an early feel about how many of our Key Biscayne friends and neighbors might decide to run for office in the November Village election.

To set the stage, let's take a look at recent municipal history. In 2016, Brett Moss and Katie Petros were elected to the Council for four year terms. Moss was selected by his fellow Councilmembers to be Vice Mayor in 2019

Petros decided not to run for re-election in the 2020 election, and former Mayor Frank Caplan was elected. Moss and Allison McCormick were re-elected, and again Moss was selected to be vice Mayor.

Another historic fact is that Luis Lauredo and Ignacio Segurola were elected to the Council in 2018. They both could run again in 2022, but I do not know of their intentions.

Mayor Mike Davey’s term ends with this election, opening up the Mayor position. I’m told Moss is considering a run for Mayor, which prompts me to ask all candidates to publish their self-endorsements now.

In the past, I have endorsed candidates I have considered would do the best job for Key Biscayne. Not this time.

With the 2022 election approaching, many residents will become candidates for either mayor or councilmember. All candidates should step forward and explain why they are the right candidate.

Let’s go for it. Having candidates present their case to the public will give us all ample time to formulate questions and comparisons.

As of now, it appears we will have at least two mayoral candidates, Moss and Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council and former advisor to the Village at the state level. We should request self-endorsements from all candidates.

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember