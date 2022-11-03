I am an attorney who focuses my practice on the environment, specifically sustainability and resiliency. Because of my experience and background in this area, I am voting yes on Amendment 4, so that our municipal government can take the necessary steps to address flooding from sea level rise, heavier rains, and increasing storm surge risks.

Perfecting and clarifying the land development and zoning code – as well as updating it to include zoning definitions that allow specific criteria needed to accommodate the community needs – is a cumbersome, detailed, and heavy language process that requires expert involvement and dedicated time from decision-makers.

Land development code and zoning amendments are necessary to facilitate adaptation and resiliency upgrades. For example, zones can be defined to meet the specific needs of resilience projects in a location, while eliminating risk of future unwanted development in the same location.

In resilience planning, zoning codes are often used to incentivize property owners to make investments to capture more water on their property through technology like green roofs, increased tree canopy, and impervious surfaces, thereby creating a public benefit. As flood risks increase, the zoning and land development code should be amended to facilitate new buildings and renovations that will withstand climate risks, while minimizing unnecessary impacts to neighboring property owners.

The Florida Legislature has established an Adaptation Action Area zoning overlay, which can provide some flexibility for communities to address flooding or heat risks, in addition to opening the door to federal and state funding. Under the current code, adopting and applying this zoning overlay in Key Biscayne would require a voter referendum – unnecessarily politicizing and delaying the opportunity for the community to apply the tools the zoning overlay affords and preventing the Village from tapping into the government funds often connected to it. An Adaptation Action Area is one zoning overlay tool; much more is needed to update the zoning and land development code to ensure the character of Key Biscayne is preserved.

Key Biscayne is a low-lying barrier island, vulnerable to the impacts of sea level rise. The Village, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, along with 35 other municipalities, have signed on to the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact, which includes the Unified Sea Level Rise Projections, providing agreed upon sea level rise projections for planning and infrastructure decisions. As such, and through the passage of the GO Bond, Key Biscayne has made a commitment to plan for current and projected conditions. This is a tool that provides a 50-year planning horizon, applying the best science available and applicable to this region. Amendments 2, 3, and 4 give our local government the necessary tools to plan for these projected impacts.

This is not about opening the door to development. It is about protecting what we have. A Miami Beach study found that private properties adjacent to adaptation infrastructure projects experienced up to a 14% increase in property value. Flood insurance rates in Florida are surging. When the Village takes action to reduce community flood risks, it can improve our Community Rating System score, thereby helping to reduce the cost of flood insurance.

Heavy storms regularly make many of Key Biscayne’s roads impassable, particularly when combined with high groundwater levels connected to sea level rise and king tides. Vehicles and property are often damaged in these events and the public’s health is put at risk as residents are forced to wade through dirty flood waters. Amendment 4 will allow for the actions needed to protect our property, public health and property values, while helping to safeguard our access to insurance.

Under the current code, where the Village Council cannot affect amendments to the land development regulations, projects the Village invests significant resources in will likely be unnecessarily delayed or halted. Where increased green space, water retention or a pump station is needed, we should have specific zoning that allows it without opening the door to future development. Stuck with a zoning code that requires a voter referendum – rather than making amendments to the code that meet the exact needs of projects – projects may be indefinitely delayed and given inappropriate zoning. With the government’s hands tied under the existing code, we will literally prevent the actions needed to address threats facing this community.

Thoughtful updates of the zoning and land development code will involve nuanced changes to preserve and better this community. Zoning codes are technical and complicated documents that should not be amended through referendum. Effective policymaking at this level occurs through the expertise of staff and consultants informing the decision-making of elected council members. These elected officials can then spend the time needed to understand the issues and make policy decisions, including consideration of input from the public.

Voters are not positioned to engage at the level of detail required to address and improve the zoning code and land development regulations required to prepare Key Biscayne for climate change and to reduce flood risks. While letting the people vote sounds like a good idea, it does not work to amend and update a technical document.

These decisions need to be made by elected officials who are charged with studying the issues and have access to experts and resources unavailable to the electorate. And, protections are in place: amendments would require a supermajority vote of Council and the people can force a referendum on any zoning decision via citizen petition.

Our community faces a serious threat, but it is not over-development, as those opposing Amendment 4 would like you to believe. Even if anyone wanted to increase density on this island, which no one does, It’s highly unlikely that it would ever be approved at the state level, as Key Biscayne is a barrier island.

We must address the real challenges we face. Voting yes on Amendment 4 will help us do that. I am also voting yes on Amendments 2 and 3, as we must raise the debt cap so we can complete the necessary infrastructure projects to protect our property values. Voting yes on these Amendments will not only help ensure that projects needed to protect our property values advance, but it will also facilitate attracting state and federal funding to leverage our investment.

Julie Dick is an attorney with offices on Key Biscayne and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center and the Expert Advisory Council for the CLEO Institute.